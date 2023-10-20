Premier League weekend fixtures, kick-off times, team news and TV details

Bukayo Saka could return from a hamstring injury for Arsenal's Premier League clash against Chelsea on Saturday evening. Photograph: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Saturday (3pm unless stated)

Liverpool (4) v Everton (16), 12.30pm – Live on TNT Sports 1

Reds left back Andy Robertson is set for an extended spell on the sidelines as he is due to have surgery on a shoulder injury. Curtis Jones is suspended but Cody Gakpo is fit after a knee problem and there are no concerns over Darwin Nunez after his issues with cramp playing for Uruguay in the week.

Everton captain Séamus Coleman continues his recovery from a knee injury but is not in contention. Idrissa Gana Gueye, who had a heel problem, should be fit as he made a substitute appearance for Senegal this week but fellow midfielders Andre Gomes (calf) and Dele Alli (groin) are still sidelined.

Last season: Liverpool 2 Everton 0, Everton 0 Liverpool 0

Last five league matches: Liverpool W W W L D; Everton D L W L W

Top scorers (all competitions): Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 6; Dominic Calvert-Lewin & Abdoulaye Doucoure (Everton) 3

Match odds: H 1-3 D 9-2 A 15-2

Referee: Craig Pawson

Bournemouth (19) v Wolves (14)

The hosts will be without midfielder Tyler Adams, who is set for hamstring surgery. Lloyd Kelly has recovered from a knock while fellow defender Chris Mepham is also fit after featuring for Wales in the international break.

Nelson Semedo and Mario Lemina are suspended for Wolves but Jean-Ricner Bellegarde is back from his ban. Former Cherries boss Gary O’Neil is also sweating over the fitness of a number of players after the international break.

Last season: Wolves 0 Bournemouth 1, Bournemouth 0 Wolves 0

Last five league matches: Bournemouth D D L L L; Wolves L L D W D

Top scorers (all competitions): Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) 4; Hwang Hee-chan (Wolves) 6

Match odds: H 11-8 D 5-2 A 9-5

Referee: Paul Tierney

Brentford (15) v Burnley (18)

Bees defender Ben Mee is in contention to return against his former club after he returned to training this week following a muscle injury. Goalkeeper Mark Flekken may also return to the fold after recovering from appendicitis.

Defender Jordan Beyer remains sidelined for Burnley but the Clarets are optimistic his absence will not be a long one. Boss Vincent Kompany will check on Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Ameen Al Dakhil, Hjalmar Ekdal, Manuel Benson and Nathan Redmond.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Brentford D L L D L; Burnley D L L W L

Top scorers (all competitions): Mathias Jensen & Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) 4; Lyle Foster (Burnley) 3

Match odds: H 3-4 D 14-5 A 17-5

Referee: Josh Smith

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is boosted by the return from suspension of midfielder Rodri. Photograph: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images

Manchester City (3) v Brighton (6)

City are close to having a full squad available with Rodri back from suspension and John Stones, who had not played since the Community Shield, in contention after starting for England in midweek. Kevin De Bruyne (thigh) is the champions’ only notable absentee.

Brighton will travel to the Etihad Stadium without the injured duo of Pervis Estupinan and Tariq Lamptey. Boss Roberto De Zerbi will once again have James Milner available for selection after the versatile veteran missed out on each of the last three Premier League matches.

Last season: Brighton 1 Man City 1, Man City 3 Brighton 1

Last five league matches: Man City W W W L L; Brighton W W W L D

Top scorers (all competitions): Erling Haaland (Man City) 8; Joao Pedro (Brighton) 5

Match odds: H 2-5 D 9-2 A 11-2

Referee: Robert Jones

Newcastle (8) v Crystal Palace (9) – Live on Premier Sports 1

Magpies midfielder Sandro Tonali is available as he awaits the outcome of a betting investigation. Anthony Gordon is available after a ban and boss Eddie Howe hopes to have Joelinton and Alexander Isak back from injury but Sven Botman, Joe Willock, Lewis Miley and Harvey Barnes are out.

Joe Ward, Jefferson Lerma and Cheick Doucoure are set to return for injury-plagued Palace. Dean Henderson, James Tomkins and Nathan Ferguson are out and the game comes too soon for Jeffrey Schlupp, while there is still no timeline for the return of influential attackers Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise.

Last season: Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 0, Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0

Last five league matches: Newcastle L W W W D; Crystal Palace W L D W D

Top scorers (all competitions): Alexander Isak (Newcastle) 7; Odsonne Edouard (Crystal Palace) 5

Match odds: H 2-5 D 7-2 A 7-1

Referee: Tim Robinson

Nottingham Forest (13) v Luton (17)

Forest defender Gonzalo Montiel is doubtful after sustaining a calf injury while on international duty with Argentina. Serge Aurier is also a doubt, while Taiwo Awoniyi, Nuno Tavares, Danilo, Ola Aina, Felipe and goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey all remain unavailable.

Andros Townsend will be in Luton’s matchday squad for the first time since joining the club on a short-term deal. Mads Andersen is facing a couple of months on the sidelines with a hamstring injury but fellow defender Gabe Osho is available for the first time this season.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Nottm Forest W D L D D; Luton L D W L L

Top scorers (all competitions): Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottm Forest) 3; Carlton Morris (Luton) 3

Match odds: H 8-13 D 14-5 A 9-2

Referee: Sam Barrott

Chelsea (11) v Arsenal (2), 5.30 – Live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event

Armando Broja, who returned from a knee injury earlier this season, has suffered a setback and is out. Benoit Badiashile, Axel Disasi, Nicolas Jackson and Reece James will be assessed but Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo are available after international duty with Argentina and Ecuador respectively.

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka could return from a hamstring injury and Leandro Trossard is also in contention after his own hamstring complaint. William Saliba’s toe injury is unlikely to rule him out with only long-term absentee Jurrien Timber expected to be missing.

Last season: Arsenal 3 Chelsea 1, Chelsea 0 Arsenal 1

Last five league matches: Chelsea L D L W W; Arsenal W W D W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Nicolas Jackson, Cole Palmer & Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) 3; Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) 5

Match odds: H 2-1 D 5-2 A 5-4

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Manchester United will be without Casemiro after the midfielder sustained a knock while playing for Brazil. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Sheffield Utd (20) v Manchester Utd (10) – Live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event

Sheffield United have seen Chris Basham (ankle), John Egan (Achilles) and Tom Davis (thigh) added to their injury list, with all three having had surgery. George Baldock is a doubt but Ben Osborn could be fit enough for the bench.

The visitors are without Casemiro after the midfielder sustained a knock while playing for Brazil. Raphael Varane and Sergio Reguilon are available but Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez and Aaron Wan-Bissaka remain sidelined and Jadon Sancho has been training away from the first team.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Sheff Utd D L L L L; Man Utd L L W L W

Top scorers (all competitions): Gustavo Hamer (Sheff Utd) 2; Casemiro (Man Utd) 4

Match odds: H 13-2 D 4-1 A 2-5

Referee: Michael Oliver

Sunday

Aston Villa (5) v West Ham (7), 4.30pm – Live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event

Villa’s Nicolo Zaniolo is available to face West Ham as he assists the authorities amid Italy’s betting scandal. Tyrone Mings and Emi Buendia (both knee) are long-term absentees while Jacob Ramsey (foot) and Alex Moreno (hamstring) remain sidelined.

West Ham full-backs Aaron Cresswell and Ben Johnson are back in training after spells out but are unlikely to figure. The Hammers are set to be unchanged from the 2-2 draw with Newcastle before the international break.

Last season: West Ham 1 Aston Villa 1, Aston Villa 0 West Ham 1

Last five league matches: Aston Villa L W W W D; West Ham W L L W D

Top scorers (all competitions): Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) 4; Mohammed Kudus (West Ham) 6

Match odds: H 10-11 D 29-10 A 27-10

Referee: David Coote

Monday

Tottenham (1) v Fulham (12), 8.0 – Live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event

Cristian Romero (ankle) and Son Heung-min (groin) are fit despite injury scares during the international break. Brennan Johnson (hamstring) is set to be back in contention but Yves Bissouma is banned and Rodrigo Bentancur (knee) only returned to full training this month and is weeks away from a return.

Issa Diop is set to miss the clash after picking up an injury in Fulham’s victory against Sheffield United before the international break. Adama Traore, Kenny Tete and Tosin Adarabioyo remain sidelined but boss Marco Silva confirmed there were no fresh injuries from players away on international duty.

Last season: Fulham 0 Tottenham 1, Tottenham 2 Fulham 1

Last five league matches: Tottenham W W D W W; Fulham L W D L W

Top scorers (all competitions): Son Heung-min (Tottenham) 6; Bobby De Cordova-Reid & Carlos Vinicius (Fulham) 2

Match odds: H 4-9 D 18-5 A 11-2

Referee: Anthony Taylor