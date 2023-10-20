League of Ireland round-up: 10-man Derry hold out against Shelbourne at the Brandywell

Referee Rob Hennessy takes out a red card for Derry City's Sadou Diallo during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Derry City and Shelbourne at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium. Photograph: Evan Logan/Inpho

Derry City 0 Shelbourne 0

Referee Rob Hennessy emerged the centre of attention at the Brandywell, sending off Derry City’s Sadou Diallo in the 24th minute and disallowing a Shelbourne goal in the second half as the game ended scoreless.

The result fails to confirm Derry’s participation in European football next season and, indeed, does little to boost Shelbourne’s European hopes.

Seeking to confirm a third consecutive season in Europe, Derry problems centred on the dismissal of Diallo.

Indeed, with neither goalkeeper tested during what proved a lively opening, the home attendance of over 3,000 fans was stunned when Hennessey produced the red card following Diallo’s challenge on Shelbourne’s Shane Farrell, the first notable challenge in the game.

The sending off boosted Shelbourne’s hopes, Damien Duff’s troops clearly upping the ante.

However, the home side began to settle despite their numerical inferiority with Shelbourne failing to breach the home defence, in fact neither goalkeeper was seriously troubled throughout the first half.

But that changed following the opening of the second half. Shels centre back Patrick Barrett launched a long-range effort towards the Derry goal during his side’s first foray forward, a shot which forced Brian Maher into a vital save.

Minutes later Barrett had a go again from distance, this effort easily gathered by Maher.

Shelbourne’s talented hitman Jack Moylan failed to direct a downward header on target following a superb cross from the left while Farrell directed a thunderous shot which was punched clear by Maher.

However, in the 63rd minute, Moylan appeared to have walked the ball into the Derry net as Cameron McJannett made a challenge but Hennessey ruled the goal out suggesting that the Shels striker had handled the ball.

Having managed to keep Derry pinned into their own half, the Dubliners continued to probe but failed to make the breakthrough as Derry’s 10 men stood firm.

DERRY CITY: Maher, Dummigan, S. McEleney, McJannet, Doherty; Diallo, Patching (P. McEleney, 60); McMullan (Boyce, 80), O’Reilly, Duffy (Kavanagh, 88); Mullen (McEneff, 60).

SHELBOURNE: Kearns; Wilson (Da Silva Cabral, 63), Molloy, Barrett, Griffin (Ledwidge, 63); Lunney, Coyle (Gbemu Arubi, 85); Farrell, Wood, Jarvis (Caffrey, 31); Moylan.

Referee: R Hennessy (Limerick).

Sligo Rovers 0 Dundalk 2

Daryl Horgan and Sam Durrant claimed the goals as Dundalk kept alive their slim hopes of European qualification at the Showgrounds.

Ex-Irish International Horgan netted midway through the first half and Durrant added a late second, as the Bit O’Red lost at home for the seventh time this season.

The opening goal came on 20 minutes as Robbie Burton was robbed of possession in midfield and Dundalk broke quickly with Cameron Elliott crossing from the left to an unmarked Horgan.

The one-time Sligo player struck first time left-footed, with the ball squirming under goalkeeper Conor Walsh.

It was a miserable night all-round for the recently re-signed midfielder Burton, who was sent-off before the hour-mark after picking up two yellow cards.

And substitute Durrant wrapped up the win for the visitors just minutes after his introduction, as he finished an Archie Davies cross from close range.

It was Dundalk’s third successive defeat of John Russell’s side this season, but they remain in sixth spot, seven points off the top three.

SLIGO ROVERS: Walsh, Hutchinson (Barlow, 60), Mahon, Buckley (Pijnaker, 60), Bolger, Morahan, Burton, Cawley (Fitzgerald, 60), O’Sullivan, Hartmann (Brannefalk, 66), Martelo (Liivak, 66).

DUNDALK: Shepherd, Davies, Boyle, Annesley, Mullen (Hoban, 85) Sloggett, Muller, Horgan (Kelly, 71), Benson (Malley, 40), O’Kane (Durrant, 85), Elliott (Doyle, 85).

Referee: P McLaughlin.