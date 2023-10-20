League of Ireland fixtures postponed due to heavy rain in Dublin

SSE Airtricity Premier Division fixtures Shamrock Rovers against Drogheda United and UCD against Cork City, have been called off due to an unplayable pitch amid an ongoing orange weather warning issued by Met Éireann for heavy rain.
The game of Bray Wanderers against Finn Harps is set to go ahead as the Carlisle Grounds passed the pitch inspection held at 1.30pm but authorities will monitor its state for the First Division game tonight.
The match between Bohemians and St Patrick’s Athletic at Dalymount Park appears to be going ahead at the moment, despite the weather in Dublin.
Details of new fixtures will be announced in due course.
A status orange rain warning has been issued for Dublin and Wicklow. Spells of heavy rain, with local flooding, dangerous driving conditions and poor visibility are forecast under the warning, which is in place until 8am on Saturday.