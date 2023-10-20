Eddie Howe says Sandro Tonali is in ‘pain and distress’ and vows to stand by him

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has vowed to throw his arms around and protect Sandro Tonali as he faces a suspension for contravening betting regulations. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Eddie Howe has revealed that Sandro Tonali is in “pain and distress” as the Italy midfielder faces the prospect of being banned from football for at least a year for contravening betting regulations.

Outwardly at least, Newcastle’s manager seems sanguine about losing his £55 million marquee summer signing from AC Milan for an extended period and has vowed to throw his “arms around Sandro and protect him”.

There is a widespread consensus that Tonali is set for a lengthy suspension after breaking Italian gambling regulations but, with no decision expected from Turin until next week at the earliest, the 23-year-old could feature in Saturday’s Premier League game at home to Crystal Palace.

“I see the person, I see the human, I see the pain and distress,” Howe said. “That’s why my thoughts are always with the player and making sure we look after him. Sandro loves the game and is absolutely devastated.

“His thoughts are with us and our thoughts are with him. Hopefully between us we can make it work. The most important thing is Sandro and his welfare. It’s very easy for people to forget how young he is, the changes he’s had in his life coming from Italy to England. Footballers are human beings.”

Tonali’s agent has said his client has a gambling addiction and is co-operating fully with an Italian investigation. Although Howe’s focus is on supporting the player, he did not deny that the club’s owners may explore pursuing still unspecified legal action.

Asked whether the club’s board was taking advice from lawyers about possible redress for the fallout from offences that took place while Tonali was with AC Milan and Brescia, Howe replied that he was sure it would “do what it needs to do ... but I’m not party to those conversations”.

When asked whether Newcastle’s Saudi Arabian majority owners were angry about the situation, Howe replied “No.” On the subject of whether he thought Tonali should have admitted to his addiction before signing, he said: “I’m not going to answer that question.”

Whatever happens at boardroom level, Howe’s commitment to the midfielder appears unwavering. “As a football club we will throw our arms around Sandro and protect him and try to give him the love and support he needs to find solutions to the problems he’s had. We see him being part our team for many years. We are committed to him long term.”

Howe straight-batted inquiries as to his presumed frustration that no one at St James’ Park had discovered that a player he admitted he was “delighted and surprised” Milan were willing to sell was a gambler. “That’s a very difficult one,” he said. “From our side Sandro is a top, top person and a top character. I’ve got no doubts about him as a person at all. But like anybody, you don’t know everything about every person. It’s impossible. It was a total surprise to me.

“Hindsight’s a wonderful thing. We can’t play that game. We have to make a really tough situation the best we can, navigate our way out of it.”

Howe was seated in front of a giant advertising hoarding promoting, among others sponsors, one of the three betting companies that rank among Newcastle’s backers. Asked whether gambling advertising should be banned from football, Howe stonewalled. “I’m not to be drawn into comments about things that I’m not in control of,” he said. “They are not decisions that I make.”

On a day punctuated by far more questions than answers someone inquired whether he and Newcastle felt let down by Tonali. “I don’t deal with those emotions,” he replied. But how could it be fair for Newcastle to suffer for something that happened largely on Milan’s watch? “That’s a difficult one for me to comment on.”

Aston Villa confirmed on Friday that their midfielder Nicolò Zaniolo, on loan from Galatasaray, was assisting authorities in Italy in their “investigation into alleged illegal betting activity” and that he remained available for selection. – Guardian