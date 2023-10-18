Nations League: Megan Campbell and Sinead Farrelly return to Ireland squad

Megan Campbell has returned to the Ireland squad ahead of the Nations League double-header with Albania. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Republic of Ireland interim manager Eileen Gleeson has named a 26-player squad for the forthcoming Nations League double-header against Albania. Everton’s Megan Campbell returns to the fold after injury while Sinead Farrelly is also included after missing last month’s games against Northern Ireland and Hungary.

Two members of the summer’s World Cup squad, Marissa Sheva and Megan Walsh, are omitted this time around, both players having had limited game time of late for their clubs, Washington Spirit and West Ham respectively. Lewes’ Sophie Whitehouse takes Walsh’s place.

Injuries have once again ruled out Niamh Fahey, Aoife Mannion, Claire Walsh, Tara O’Hanlon, Roma McLaughlin, Jess Ziu and Leanne Kiernan, but there is a recall for Erin McLaughlin, who was given her debut by Vera Pauw back in June, the Donegal woman fresh from winning the league with Peamount United at the weekend.

Farrelly, who made her international debut in April of this year having not played competitive football since 2015 and featured in all three of Ireland’s World Cup games, dropped out of last month’s squad due to back spasms, the player advised that “a long-haul flight to link up with the Ireland squad was not advisable”, according to the FAI.

Ireland, who opened their Nations League campaign last month with a 3-0 win over Northern Ireland at the Aviva stadium and a 4-0 victory away to Hungary, host Albania in Tallaght on Friday week before travelling to Shkodër for the return game the following Tuesday.

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (London City Lionesses), Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes).

Defenders: Caitlin Hayes (Celtic), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Diane Caldwell (FC Zurich), Claire O’Riordan (Standard Liege), Hayley Nolan (Crystal Palace), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Megan Campbell (Everton).

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Lily Agg (Birmingham City), Megan Connolly (Bristol City), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Tyler Toland (Blackburn Rovers), Sinead Farrelly (NJ/NY Gotham), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Heather Payne (Everton), Izzy Atkinson (West Ham United).

Forwards: Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Abbie Larkin (Glasgow City), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC), Emily Whelan (Glasgow City), Erin McLaughlin (Peamount United).