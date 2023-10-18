Lincoln City announce departure of manager Mark Kennedy

Lincoln City have announced the departures of manager Mark Kennedy and assistant Danny Butterfield.

The Imps have won only one of their last six Sky Bet League One matches and sit 16th in the table, five points off the playoff places.

Former Liverpool and Ireland winger Kennedy left his post as Birmingham assistant head coach to succeed Michael Appleton as permanent boss at Sincil Bank.

In a statement on their official website, the Imps said first-team coach Tom Shaw had been placed in temporary charge.

The club said: “Head coach Mark Kennedy and assistant head coach Danny Butterfield have left the Imps.

“Mark took charge of City in the summer of 2022, overseeing more than 70 games. He was joined by Danny in December of that year.

“First-team coach Tom Shaw will take charge of the first team on an interim basis while the club undertakes a thorough process to identify our next head coach.”

Butterfield, who spent eight years as a defender for Crystal Palace, had previously worked as Kennedy’s assistant at Macclesfield.

Lincoln chief executive Liam Scully added: “Everyone at the club thanks Mark and Danny for their contribution to the Imps over their time with us, and we wish them well in their future coaching careers. They leave with our thanks and best wishes.”