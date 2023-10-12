Former Ireland international Ciara McCormack leads Canadian acquisition of Treaty United

Former Ireland international Ciara McCormack is to become the first woman chief executive of a men’s or women’s team in the League of Ireland after she acquired Limerick-based side Treaty United in partnership with Canadian-based investment group led by Tricor Pacific Capital Inc.

The 44-year-old Canadian-born defender played eight internationals for Ireland between 2008 and 2010 and she joined Treaty United in January of this year. Born in Vancouver to Irish parents, McCormack won a scholarship to Yale University and holds a master’s in sports management from the University of Connecticut.

Treaty United was founded in 2020, with the women’s team playing in the women’s Premier Division in 2020, followed by the men’s team securing a licence to participate in the First Division in 2021.

“As someone who was given an opportunity to represent the Republic of Ireland internationally, I couldn’t be more grateful to give back and build something special for the next generation of players in the country,” said McCormack.

“With deep gratitude and acknowledgment for the immense work that’s been done by the volunteers and board of the club in the last three years, combined with my partners from Tricor Pacific Capital, I am delighted, proud and excited to advance Treaty United FC forward both as a football club and as a key contributing member of the Limerick community. We aspire to be a club that everyone in the midwest can be excited to be a part of and get behind.”

Shawn Lewis, chief executive of Tricor Pacific Capital, said: “Tricor is incredibly proud to be partnering with Ciara to make a long-term investment in Treaty United FC. We look forward to working closely with the League of Ireland and the Limerick community to build the club and see it become a thriving organisation that will inspire the many generations of footballers to come.”