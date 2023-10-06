Eileen Gleeson to continue as Ireland women’s team manager for Nations League campaign

The Football Association of Ireland has confirmed Eileen Gleeson will continue as interim head coach of the Ireland women’s team for the remainder of the 2023/24 Uefa Nations League group campaign.

This will keep Vera Pauw’s former assistant at the helm until early December, although a permanent appointment is expected to be announced before the end of the year.

The FAI says the recruitment process for a new head coach “has reached the long list of candidates and this will move to a shortlist within the coming month. With an appointment due before the end of the year.”

Marc Canham, FAI director of football, added in a statement released on Friday morning: “We are very pleased with the calibre of candidate on our long list and with the ongoing process but we wanted to give stability to the team and Eileen for the upcoming games.

“Eileen has confirmed that she does not wish to be considered for the full-time role but is happy to continue in the interim role until a full-time head coach can be announced and she will resume her role as head of women and girls’ football.”

Following an excellent start, with victories at home to Northern Ireland and away to Hungary, the Irish team are currently top of Group B1 in League B. Next they will host Albania at Tallaght Stadium on Friday, October 27th before travelling to face the same opposition on Tuesday, October 31st.

The Group campaign will finish in December with a home game against Hungary on Friday, December 1st followed by an away fixture against Northern Ireland on Tuesday, December 5th.