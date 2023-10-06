Dublin City Council formally lodge planning application for redevelopment of Dalymount Park

Dublin City Council has formally lodged a planning application for the Dalymount Park Redevelopment Project. Bohemians are calling on the Government to ensure the right funding is now forthcoming.

The current plan is to develop a new four-sided municipal stadium with a capacity of 8,034, featuring reorientation of the pitch to a north/south axis (105m x 68m) and installation of a new sand-based grass pitch.

Also included in the plans are the installation of new stands to the east and west side with provision for 6,240 seats and two new terraces to the north and south with provision for 1,794 standing spectators. The provision of a public thoroughfare along the eastern boundary connecting north circular road and Connaught street is to include various eateries and a new public plaza.

Along with a community facility with an area of 585sq.m over two floors to include a multifunctional community room and a community gym. As well as the provision of modern match-day facilities for teams and officials.

The architect-led integrated design team, comprising IDOM and Gilroy McMahon, will shortly commence preparations for the detailed design phase of the project. During this process there will be further ongoing consultation with all the relevant stakeholders including the FAI, Bohemians and the wider North Dublin Community.

The design and planning elements of the project are being funded by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport & Media via the large scale sports infrastructure fund.

An artist’s impression of an aerial view of the redeveloped Dalymount Park. Photograph: Dublin City Council

Dublin City Council sayid: “Dalymount Park is one of the city council’s major capital infrastructure projects which will not only improve the sporting infrastructure of the city but play a major in role in the regeneration and enhancement of the public domain in Phibsborough.”

The first phase of enabling works, including the demolition of the Connaught street stand, have now been completed.

The current timeline for completion of the redeveloped stadium is the commencement of the 2027 season but “this is very much dependent on further funding becoming available for the construction stage from Government”.

Daniel Lambert, chief operating officer of Bohemians, said that Dalymount Park has hosted thousands of football games continuously since 1901, “while also being an integral part of the general sporting, cultural and societal fabric of Dublin City”.

“It has, however, long passed its capability to provide an appropriate, safe and modern facility for football and community use,” he added.

An artist’s impression of the entrance to the redeveloped Dalymount Park. Photograph: Dublin City Council

“We expect the Part 8 planning to be granted in early 2024 at the February Council meeting. We now call on the Government to ensure that the appropriate funding mechanism is in place to enable progression to construction phase. As we have seen across capital projects with levels of inflation, any delays to the process can cause significant complications.

“We now have a plan to deliver the right stadium for Bohs, Dublin 7 and the city as a whole, at a cost that is appropriate, and that has public and political support. What we need now is the Government to ensure the right funding is now forthcoming so that we can have a community stadium to be proud of at the home of Irish football.”