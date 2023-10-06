Cathy Ferguson, wife of former Manchester United manager Alex, dies aged 84

Cathy Ferguson, the wife of former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson, has died.

The Ferguson family confirmed the news in a statement released to the PA news agency on Friday afternoon.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing yesterday of Cathy Ferguson, survived by her husband, three sons, two sisters, 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild,” the statement read. “The family asks for privacy at this time.”

Cathy had been married to Alex since 1966, with the couple having met while they were both working at a typewriter factory. Lady Cathy and Alex’s son, Darren, is manager of Peterborough United.

When he announced his retirement as United manager in 2013 after an unprecedented period of success for the Red Devils, Ferguson said: “My wife Cathy has been the key figure throughout my career, providing a bedrock of both stability and encouragement. Words are not enough to express what this has meant to me.”

In 2002, Cathy had been instrumental in convincing Ferguson to reverse his decision to retire at that point. He went on to manage the club for a further 11 years before eventually calling time after the death of Cathy’s sister, Bridget.

Interviewed in a documentary called ‘Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In’, released in 2021, Cathy revealed Sir Alex had taken her to the cinema on their first date.

“He bought me a box of liquorice allsorts at the movies, of which he ate all of them, and a local paper when we came out. That was my romantic day,” she said. “We got married in Glasgow registry office in 1966 and that was the start. I went to my work and he went to his football.”