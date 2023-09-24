Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford involved in car crash after game against Burnley

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United looks on during the Premier League match against Burnley Photograph: Matt McNulty/Getty

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford escaped unhurt after being involved in a car crash on Saturday night.

The crash happened after Manchester United had returned to their Carrington training base following their Premier League victory over Burnley at Turf Moor. The players returned to the training ground by team bus to collect their own cars before setting off home.

Pictures and footage posted online in the aftermath of the incident showed the serious damage to Rashford’s Rolls Royce.

It is understood emergency services attended the scene, but Rashford did not require medical attention and no arrests were made.

The 25-year-old England international played the whole game at Turf Moor as United won 1-0.

Bruno Fernandes’ stunning volley secured absentee-hit Manchester United a much-needed victory as Burnley’s wait for a Premier League win continued.

Injuries and off-field issues have been compounded by poor performances in some tough fixtures, with the Red Devils losing four of their opening six matches in all competitions for the first time since 1986.

United ended a run of three successive defeats at Vincent Kompany’s Burnley, where Erik ten Hag’s team were not entirely convincing but ran out 1-0 victors thanks to Fernandes’ moment of magic on Saturday night.

The Portugal midfielder showed exceptional composure and technique when providing a fitting finish to a brilliant pass from Jonny Evans, who was making his first start for the club since 2015.

The 35-year-old recently rejoined the club and thought he had scored shortly before Fernandes’ goal, only for the VAR to intervene in a first half that Burnley had held their own in.