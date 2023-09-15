Tyler Toland returns to the fold as Eileen Gleeson names her Ireland squad

Tyler Toland has been included in the latest Ireland women's squad to play Northern Ireland and Hungary later this month. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Interim manager Eileen Gleeson has named her Ireland women’s squad for the upcoming Uefa Nations League games against Northern Ireland and Hungary.

There is a recall to the squad for midfielder Tyler Toland who was banished from the international scene by Vera Pauw. Also returning to the squad are defenders Savannah McCarthy, Hayley Nolan and Éabha O’Mahony, and forwards Saoirse Noonan and Emily Whelan.

Ireland will host Northern Ireland on Saturday, September 23rd – the first ever women’s international to be played at the Aviva Stadium. Already over 30,000 tickets have been sold for that fixture.

The squad will then travel directly to Budapest to take on Hungary on Tuesday, September 26th in the Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium.

Injuries rule out Niamh Fahey, Megan Campbell, Aoife Mannion, Jessie Stapleton, Claire Walsh, Tara O’Hanlon, Roma McLaughlin, Jess Ziu, Sinead Farrelly and Leanne Kiernan.

World Cup players Ciara Grant and Izzy Atkinson have been left out of the 25-woman squad selected.

Both Áine O’Gorman and Harriet Scott have retired from international football and will be honoured ahead of the Northern Ireland game.

The squad links up on Monday, September 18th to begin preparations for the new campaign.

Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (London City Lionesses), Megan Walsh (West Ham United)

Defenders: Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Diane Caldwell (FC Zurich), Claire O’Riordan (Standard Liege), Savannah McCarthy (Shamrock Rovers), Éabha O’Mahony (University of Texas), Hayley Nolan (Crystal Palace), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Ruesha Littlejohn (London City Lionesses), Tyler Toland (Blackburn Rovers), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Megan Connolly (Bristol City), Lily Agg (Birmingham City), Heather Payne (Everton), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Marissa Sheva (Washington Spirit)

Forwards: Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave), Abbie Larkin (Glasgow City), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC), Emily Whelan (Glasgow City)