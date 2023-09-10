Rep of Ireland 1 Netherlands 2: How the Irish players rated

Ireland’s Chiedozie Ogbene and his Republic of Ireland teammates after his side conceded their second goal, Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

1: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton)

Bazunu was left exposed for the penalty and was probably lucky not to see red. He couldn’t stop Gakpo’s resulting spot kick but made two decent stops from Malen in the first half. Rating: 6

10: Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Mixed the good with the bad, some neat passes but also gave away the ball at times. Couldn’t inject energy or raise the tempo down the right wing when Ireland needed a spark in the second half. Rating: 5

12: Nathan Collins (Brentford)

Guilty of some wayward passing but got through some decent defensive work. Collins lost possession high up the pitch early in the second half and left Ireland stretched. Wasn’t a presence going forward. Rating: 5

4: Shane Duffy (Norwich City)

Shane Duffy dejected after the game

Duffy rose highest to get a flick on McClean’s corner which won Ireland the early penalty. Made some good interceptions but the Ireland captain was guilty of playing Dumfries onside in the build-up to both Dutch goals. Rating: 5

5: John Egan (Sheffield United)

Kept it simple at the back and was constantly talking to his defensive colleagues to try hold their line. Was brought ashore during the second half as Ireland tried to get more attacking players on the pitch. Rating: 5

11: James McClean (Wrexham)

Didn’t track Dumfries as the Inter Milan player got in behind to win a penalty. But McClean’s early corner led to Ireland’s penalty and he had some other good deliveries too. Spent much of the night jawing with Dumfries. Rating: 5

8: Alan Browne (Preston North End)

Browne was a constant irritant to the visitors, chomping at the heels of the Dutch when they tried to play out from the back. Made two huge interceptions in the first half, which led to goal chances. Made a goal-saving defensive clearance at the other end early in the second half. Rating: 7

6: Josh Cullen (Burnley)

Netherlands' defender Matthijs De Ligt and Ireland's midfielder Josh Cullen compete. Photograph: Getty Images

Cullen didn’t press as high as Browne and Knight, with the Burnley man operating more as the holding midfielder. Worked hard in the middle of the field to try provide Ireland with a foothold. Rating: 6

17: Jason Knight (Bristol City)

A high-octane combative display by Knight who covered a huge amount of ground – disrupting the Dutch throughout as part of a high-pressing Irish midfield. Created chances going forward too and put some good deliveries into the box. Rating: 7

20: Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town)

Had two decent chances in the first half but didn’t convert. Tried to use his pace to create openings and caused the Dutch problems when he got on the ball down the right flank. Drew several frees. Rating: 6

9: Adam Idah (Norwich City)

Showed character and composure by tucking away the early penalty. Even before that, Idah had teed up the shot for Ogbene. Caused Van Dijk problems but found it more difficult in the second half as the Dutch grabbed the initiative. Rating: 6

Bench

Ryan Manning was the first sub introduced, replacing McClean in the 64th minute. Jamie McGrath, Will Smallbone, Festy Ebosele and Sinclair Armstrong also came in but Ronald Koeman had Ireland figured out by then. Rating: 5

Manager

Stephen Kenny rolled the dice with a high press. Ireland’s brave approach put the Dutch under pressure and seemed to catch the visitors by surprise. But the Netherlands reset at half-time and were the better team thereafter. Rating: 5

