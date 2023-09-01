Shamrock Rovers vs Bohemians: Hoops aim to sideline Gypsies’ title run in Dublin derby

Bohemians visit the Tallaght Stadium on Friday night 'in fantastic form' to take on cross-town rivals Shamrock Rovers. File photograph: Inpho

Effectively having ended Dundalk’s improbable title hopes last week, Shamrock Rovers look to all but put arch-rivals Bohemians out of the equation in the big Dublin derby at Tallaght Stadium tonight.

Last week’s 1-0 win over Dundalk maintained the champions’ four-point lead at the top of the table, leaving the Louth side languishing 11 points behind in sixth place with eight games to play.

Fourth-placed Bohemians are seven points off Rovers and have taken just one point from them in their three previous meetings this season.

“Even before the game last week it had a look to it. It just felt bigger,” acknowledged Rovers’ defender Lee Grace of Dundalk’s visit.

“It was a 1-0 win and [while] I wouldn’t say there was relief at the final whistle, we were happy with the win to bounce into this week.

“There are eight games left and still a long way to go. We can only look after ourselves and keep ticking off the games and keep performing.”

Tonight it’s Bohemians with the interesting challenge of keeping Gypsies’ in-form striker Jonathan Afolabi quiet. That they did in their first two meetings this season which ended in 2-0 wins for Rovers.

Afolabi led the comeback in their last clash at Dalymount Park with the first goal as Declan Devine’s side salvaged a 2-2 draw. It’s now 11 goals in his last 10 games in league and cup for the former Ireland under-21 international who trained at Rovers’ for a short period before a move to Celtic in 2019.

“He’s a very good player,” agreed Grace. “He’s big, physical, fast and strong. In fairness, we kept him relatively quiet in the three games so far. I know he scored in the last game, but all our centre halves will back ourselves against anyone in the league. You want to play against the best players. He’s in form so we are looking forward to the challenge.”

Rovers manager Stephen Bradley remains without midfielder Jack Byrne for another week or so as he recovers from a knee injury, though winger Neil Farrugia should finally make his return this evening. Bohemians will arrive with a full squad to pick from.

“We’re coming into it in fantastic form,” said Bohemians’ manager Devine, whose side is unbeaten in eight games.

“We also know that they have been champions for the past three seasons for a reason. If we want to close that gap, and finish the season strongly, then this is a pivotal game for us.”

Second in the table St Patrick’s Athletic will look to consolidate their challenge across the city against Shelbourne, who themselves are chasing a European place.

St Patrick’s have shaded all three previous meetings this season on a 1-0 scoreline. Tight games Shelbourne manager Damien Duff felt were in the balance.

“Three wins, nine-point swing, if these games don’t go their way you’re near on the same position,” said Duff, whose side, while drawing 13 times, have lost just five of their 28 league games.

“I know there’s big games [tonight] in the league, but the biggest game in Ireland is at Tolka Park. I am absolutely certain of that.”

Tonight’s fixtures (7.45)

Premier Division

Cork City v Sligo Rovers

Drogheda United v UCD

Dundalk v Derry City

Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians

Shelbourne v St Patrick’s Athletic

First Division

Cobh Ramblers v Treaty United

Kerry FC v Bray Wanderers

Waterford v Athlone Town

Wexford v Finn Harps