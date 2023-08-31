Shane Duffy and Aaron Connolly back in Ireland squad but no Troy Parrott for Euro 2024 qualifiers

Some familiar faces return to the international scene as Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has recalled Shane Duffy for the crucial European Championship qualifiers against France next Thursday in Paris and The Netherlands at the Aviva stadium the following Sunday.

Andrew Omobamidele, Duffy’s club mate at Norwich City, does not make the cut

Troy Parrott is also dropped despite the 21-year-old striker securing a loan move from Tottenham Hotspur to Excelsior Rotterdam.

Interestingly, Kenny’s has selected five forwards with Will Keane and Aaron Connolly named ahead of Parrott.

READ MORE

Connolly is a contender to partner Evan Ferguson up front after bagging three goals in four appearances off the bench this season for Hull City.

However, the fit again Chiedozie Ogbene is more likely to start behind Ferguson as Ireland seek a result against the number two ranked side in the world at the Parc des Princes. Failing that, Ireland will need to beat the Dutch three days later in Dublin to keep hopes of qualification afloat.

Mikey Johnston and Michael Obafemi join Seámus Coleman on the injury list. This reopens the international door for Festy Ebosele, Connolly and Jeff Hendrick, who is retained in the squad despite returning to Newcastle United after a loan season at Reading.

Ebosele’s breakthrough at Serie A club Udinese gives him a real chance of starting at right-back in Paris as Matt Doherty is suspended. Full-backs Enda Stevens and Ryan Manning also return from injury and exile with John Egan primed to captain the team.

France manager Didier Deschamps has not included N’Golo Kanté and Paul Pogba despite the world-class midfield pair recently returning from injuries.

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (Stoke City, on loan from AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Matt Doherty* (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Festy Ebosele (Udinese), Enda Stevens (Stoke City), Ryan Manning (Southampton), James McClean (Wrexham), Shane Duffy (Norwich City), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Dara O’Shea (Burnley), Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough)

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen).

Forwards: Adam Idah (Norwich City), Will Keane (Preston North End), Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Aaron Connolly (Hull City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town).

*Suspended for the France fixture

France Squad

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Brice Samba (Lens).

Defenders: Axel Disasi (Chelsea), Lucas Hernandez (PSG), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool), Jules Koundé (Barcelona), Benjamin Pavard (Inter Milan), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich).

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa) Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid).

Forwards: Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Ousmane Dembélé (PSG), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Antoine Griezmann (Atlético Madrid), Randal Kolo Muani (Frankfurt), Kylian Mbappé (PSG), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan).