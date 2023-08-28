Matheus Nunes goes on strike in attempt to seal Manchester City move

Matheus Nunes has effectively gone on strike at Wolves after stopping training in a bid to force through a move to Manchester City. Wolves rejected City’s opening bid of around €55 million (£47 million) for Nunes out of hand and are holding out for north of €70 million (£60 million).

City want to add to their midfield options after losing Kevin De Bruyne for about four months following hamstring surgery and quickly shifted their focus to Nunes after their move for Lucas Paquetá was derailed by a Football Association investigation into an alleged betting breach by the Brazilian earlier this year.

Wolves are determined to stand firm on their valuation of Nunes, the 25-year-old Portugal midfielder, who was signed in a club-record deal worth €49 million (£42 million) from Sporting last summer. Nunes, who was suspended for Wolves’ 1-0 win at Everton on Saturday, is expected to face disciplinary action over his no-show at training. Wolves host Blackpool in the Carabao Cup second round on Tuesday.

City are yet to make an official second bid for Nunes but are determined to swiftly conclude a deal for the player. Wolves, however, remain in a strong position given Nunes is under contract until 2027. The club also hold a 12-month option on the player, who they plan to reintegrate into the first-team squad should City fail to meet their valuation.

Wolves are hopeful of adding to their squad before Friday’s transfer deadline but are constrained by financial fair play regulations. They lost out on Alex Scott to Bournemouth after failing to reach his €29 million (£25 million) asking price. Julen Lopetegui left the club before the start of the season over a lack of backing in the market.

Meanwhile, Fulham are set to confirm the signing of Belgium full-back Timothy Castagne from Leicester City. Fulham are expected to pay in the region of €15 million (£13 million) for the defender. Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho could also depart relegated Leicester before the deadline.

Meanwhile, João Cancelo is close to completing a loan move to Barcelona that is likely to signal his full departure from Manchester City.

Cancelo is poised to travel to Spain after City exchanged documents with Barcelona regarding a deal for the Portugal full-back that contains an option to permanently buy the player. The fee is expected to be in the region of €25m. – Guardian