FAI Cup draw: Dundalk face trip away to Galway United

Twelve-time winners Dundalk have been drawn to play away against Galway United in the quarter-finals of the FAI Cup as the top teams in the League of Ireland Premier Division left remaining in the draw were kept apart.

John Caulfield will lock horns with Dundalk again as Galway United manager, seven years after he managed Cork City to beat the Lilywhites in the 2016 final.

Cork City will be satisfied with a home draw against Wexford, while Bohemians will go away to Drogheda United in the only all-Premier League match of the draw. St Patrick’s Athletic, the 2021 champions and second in the Premier Division, will go away to Ballybofey to play Finn Harps.

The draw was made by FAI president Gerry McAnaney and former two-time FAI Cup winner Barry Ferguson. Games are due to begin on the weekend of September 17th, 2023.

READ MORE

The tournament will conclude with the final on November 12th, 2023 in the Aviva Stadium.

Full list:

Drogheda United v Bohemians

Finn Harps v St Patrick’s Athletic

Galway United v Dundalk

Cork City v Wexford