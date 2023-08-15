Harry Maguire’s move to West Ham called off after they grow tired of waiting

Harry Maguire’s €35 million (£30 million) move to West Ham has collapsed after the club grew tired of waiting for the defender to agree his exit from Manchester United. Although there is a chance the deal could be revived, it is not going ahead at the moment.

West Ham have grown frustrated over the delay and are looking at alternative options in central defence. Maguire had settled personal terms with West Ham but the club have been waiting for the England international to agree a pay-off from United.

The 30-year-old received a considerable salary increase as a result of United qualifying for the Champions League and would be on less money at West Ham. He is thought to want about £7m to leave Old Trafford.

United had hoped to raise funds through the sale of Maguire, who has fallen out of favour under Erik ten Hag. The £80m defender, who has two years on his contract, made eight Premier League starts last season and has been warned by Gareth Southgate that his England place will be under threat if he remains on the sidelines.

Moving to West Ham would give Maguire a chance to play regularly and ensure he is in position to start for England at Euro 2024 next summer. David Moyes has pushed for the deal to go ahead, despite others in the club being less convinced about signing Maguire, and United accepted a €35 million (£30m) bid last week.

Although there was a chance of Moyes selecting Maguire as his captain, the lack of clarity has led to concern at West Ham that the former Leicester player is stalling and unsure over the move. There is also a feeling within the recruitment department that West Ham could do with a quicker centre-back. There is interest in the Bayer Leverkusen duo Jonathan Tah and Odilon Kossounou.

West Ham anticipate a busy end to the window and are braced for Manchester City to make a new bid for Lucas Paquetá. The Brazil midfielder, whose contract contains an £85m release clause that becomes active next summer, is unsettled and wants to join Pep Guardiola’s side. West Ham are considering Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus and City’s Cole Palmer as replacements.

They are also monitoring Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson, who is a target for Tottenham. It may take about €52 million (£45m) to convince Forest to sell the winger. – Guardian