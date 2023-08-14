Manchester United start season with nervy win over wasteful Wolves

Manchester United 1 Wolves 0

It was far from deserved but Manchester United and Erik ten Hag started their tricky second album with a win thanks to Raphaël Varane’s header against Wolves. It was not without a late, late scare, though, as André Onana collided with two Wolves players in the penalty area when trying to punch out a cross but the VAR saw nothing untoward.

The visitors wasted a collection of chances to ensure one goal was enough to collect three points. Wolves leave Old Trafford frustrated but with the hope that their new era does not look as doomed as many feared when Julen Lopetegui left days before the season started, while United will be relieved to get off the mark.

Ten Hag selected two debutants, with André Onana starting in goal and Mason Mount in midfield, while Gary O’Neil – their manager – was the only new arrival for Wolves from the first whistle. Fitting Mount and Bruno Fernandes into one side will have given Ten Hag plenty to consider, eventually putting them in central midfield in front of Casemiro. A back injury meant new signing Rasmus Højlund was not permitted the chance to make his first appearance for United.

The new season was met with protests outside before kick-off as fans expressed their upset with the Glazer ownership of the club and they were joined by a separate manifestation regarding Mason Greenwood, while United debate whether to bring him back into the fold. They have delayed an announcement of his potential return after an internal investigation into the forward. Inside the ground there were banners and loud chants of “We want the Glazers out”, over frustration that the potential sale of United drags on.

On the pitch, things are more settled. Ten Hag’s reign began with two defeats last season but he has proved he was the right man to turn the club’s fortunes around in the 12 months since. The squad works to his vision and is more robust in terms of quality and mentality. Few knew what to expect of United when Brighton won at Old Trafford last August but the squad is certainly in Ten Hag’s mould after a year of the Dutchman’s vision being instilled into his charges.

José Sá was the first goalkeeper called into action when Antony provided an early reminder of what he brings to the team with a driving run and slide pass through to Marcus Rashford but his shot was repelled by the Portuguese goalkeeper’s legs.

Lisandro Martínez, another recruit from Ajax starting his second season in England, was also keen to remind supporters of his attributes as he picked up United’s first booking by taking out Neto on the sidelines long after the ball had gone. The Argentinian’s challenge was made to look slightly worse by the water spraying as he slid across the wet Manchester turf.

The defender suffered again at the hands of Wolves when Matheus Cunha dribbled 60 yards up the pitch, beating Casemiro and Martínez on his way. He eventually allowed Pablo Sarabia to take the shot, which fizzed just past the post from the edge of the box. Cunha was proving dangerous, firing past the other post after Sarabia returned the favour with a smart pass. United’s planned domination against a club in a state of flux was not playing out.

Wolves scored 31 goals in the league last season and their lack of clinical finishing was causing them problems again at Old Trafford. Cunha should have opened the scoring just after the break when a bouncing ball found him lurking at the back post but he somehow steered his shot wide from four yards.

The Brazilian was the main threat on the pitch, showing his pace and power to cut through the middle of United time and time again, not that they provided much opposition. Cunha called Onana into his first save of the match in the 55th minute when he tried to place a shot into the corner from 20 yards, only to see the United goalkeeper push the ball clear.

Mount and Fernandes were struggling to impact the game, while Alejandro Garnacho was anonymous on the left wing. This was not what United supporters were anticipating when they saw such an exciting and attacking line-up named by Ten Hag.

Wolves were playing on the break and looking dangerous whenever they did, with United’s midfield often absent.

If Neto had shown greater composure he could have broken the deadlock but his soft shot, after more fine running by Cunha, was gleefully gathered by Onana. It felt inevitable that United, despite not playing well, would take advantage of Wolves’ failures inside the box.

In the end, Wolves were made to pay for wasting their chances. After 75 minutes with limited creativity in the final third, United were left to rely on their defence to find the back of the net when Aaron Wan-Bissaka crossed for Varane to head into the net from close range. It was not a winner United merited but few in Old Trafford will care. – Guardian