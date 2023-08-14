Liverpool agree £60m Roméo Lavia deal but face Chelsea competition again

Liverpool have agreed a deal worth £60 million for Southampton midfielder Roméo Lavia but Chelsea are also interested in signing the player. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Jürgen Klopp is desperate to strengthen his midfield and has been stung by Chelsea winning the race to sign Moisés Caicedo from Brighton. Caicedo, who is due to undergo a medical, is moving for a British record fee of £115 million.

Chelsea are also trying to sign Lavia and lodged a £55 million bid for the Belgian last Friday. But Liverpool’s need for reinforcements in the middle is urgent and they have refused to give up on the player, who wants to leave Southampton after their relegation from the Premier League. Liverpool raised their bid for Lavia on Sunday night, having previously refused to go over £45 million.

The worry for Klopp, though, will be that there are indications that Lavia favours a move to Chelsea.

The Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has completed his move to Real Madrid on a season’s loan after Thibaut Courtois tore an anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. – Guardian