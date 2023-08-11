Premier League opening weekend fixtures, kick-off times, team news and TV details

Sandro Tonali is in line to make his Premier League debut in Newcastle United's opening game at home to Aston Villa on Saturday evening. Photograph: George Wood/Getty Images

Saturday [3.0 unless stated]

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest, 12.30 – Live TNT Sports 1

Arsenal will be without Gabriel Jesus as he continues to recover from a minor knee operation while Mohamed Elneny is also absent following a serious knee injury suffered earlier in the year. Oleksandr Zinchenko could feature after missing the end of pre-season with a calf complaint as Mikel Arteta has a near fully fit squad to choose from.

Nottingham Forest should have Brennan Johnson available after an ankle injury disrupted his pre-season. Felipe (knee), Moussa Niakhate (elbow) and Taiwo Awoniyi (ankle) are unlikely to make it.

Last season: Nottingham Forest 1, Arsenal 0; Arsenal 5, Nottingham Forest 0

Last five league matches: Arsenal W W L L W; Nottingham Forest L W D W D

Match odds: H 1-6 A 14-1 D 13-2

Referee: Michael Oliver

Bournemouth v West Ham

Alex Scott will have to wait for his Bournemouth debut following his switch from Bristol City due to a knee injury. Lloyd Kelly, Marcus Tavernier and Ryan Fredericks are also in the treatment room.

West Ham will not include new £35 million signing Edson Alvarez for the trip to the south coast. The midfielder completed his move from Ajax on Thursday, but needs to continue fitness work.

Last season: Bournemouth 0, West Ham 4; West Ham 2, Bournemouth 0

Last five league matches: Bournemouth W L L L L; West Ham L W L W L

Match odds: H 17-10 A 6-4 D 12-5

Referee: Peter Bankes

Brighton v Luton – Live Premier Sports 1

Brighton will assess the fitness of defender Adam Webster and midfielder Adam Lallana. Summer signings Bart Verbruggen, Igor Julio, James Milner, Mahmoud Dahoud and Joao Pedro could make debuts while winger Simon Adingra, who spent last season on loan in Belgium, is another hoping for his first Albion appearance.

New signings Ross Barkley and Jacob Brown could make their Luton debuts after becoming the club’s eighth and ninth summer signings this week. Jordan Clark and Dan Potts both face months on the sidelines with ankle ligament damage, while Gabriel Osho and Reece Burke continue to work their way back to fitness.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Brighton W L W D L; Luton W D W D D

Match odds: H 2-7 A 9-1 D 9-2

Referee: David Coote

Everton v Fulham

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is doubtful to make the bench as his lack of minutes in pre-season games is counting against him. Defender James Tarkowski is fit after a knock last weekend but captain Séamus Coleman (knee), Dwight McNeil (ankle) and Dele Alli (groin) are all absent.

Fulham’s Joao Palhinha will miss the trip after failing to fully recover from a shoulder injury suffered during pre-season. Manager Marco Silva also has doubts over Andreas Pereira and Tom Cairney and said the pair would be assessed further before naming his squad.

Last season: Everton 1, Fulham 3; Fulham 0, Everton 0

Last five league matches: Everton D W L D W; Fulham L W W D L

Match odds: H 23-20 A 23-10 D 12-5

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Sheffield Utd v Crystal Palace

Sheffield United are hoping new signing Vinicius Souza gets his visa in time to make his debut. John Fleck (leg), Daniel Jebbison (groin) and Oli McBurnie (foot) are not fit.

Crystal Palace summer signing Jefferson Lerma should make his debut and defender Tyrick Mitchell (quad) has returned to training, but Michael Olise (hamstring) and Will Hughes (knee) will miss out. Matheus Franca’s workload is being managed because of an unspecified problem following his arrival from Brazilian club Flamengo.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Sheffield United W W W L W; Crystal Palace W L W D D

Match odds: H 2-1 A 11-8 D 9-4

Referee: John Brooks

Newcastle v Aston Villa, 5.30 – Live Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League

Newcastle could hand competitive debuts to summer signings Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento. Central defender Fabian Schar should be available after returning to training following a thigh injury, but midfielder Joe Willock is not expected back until the middle of next month, while full backs Emil Krafth and Javier Manquillo are also sidelined.

Aston Villa midfielder Emiliano Buendia faces a lengthy spell out with a knee ligament injury. Colombia forward Jhon Duran should be back in training next week as he builds up towards match fitness, but Jacob Ramsey (foot), Alex Moreno (thigh), Leander Dendoncker, Bertrand Traore and Tim Iroegbunam all remain sidelined.

Last season: Aston Villa 3, Newcastle 0; Newcastle 4, Aston Villa 0

Last five league matches: Newcastle L D W D D; Aston Villa L L W D W

Match odds: H 7-10 A 18-5 D 29-10

Referee: Andrew Madley

Sunday

Brentford v Tottenham, 2.0 – Live Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League

Bryan Mbeumo is set to start for Brentford after recovering from a dead leg suffered in the final pre-season fixture against Lille. Rico Henry will also be in the starting XI according to head coach Thomas Frank, while Frank Onyeka – who was also forced off during the game with Lille – will be assessed.

Richarlison is fit after a recent knock and is set to spearhead Tottenham’s attack in the absence of Harry Kane, who is set to complete a move to Bayern Munich. Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou will be without a handful of other players, with Hugo Lloris absent while he seals a transfer away from the club and Rodrigo Bentancur (knee) and Bryan Gil (groin) out for the foreseeable future.

Last season: Tottenham 1, Brentford 3; Brentford 2, Tottenham 2

Last five league matches: Brentford W L W W W; Tottenham L W L L W

Match odds: H 9-5 A 13-10 D 27-10

Referee: Robert Jones

Chelsea v Liverpool, 4.30 – Live Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League

Benoit Badiashile (hamstring) will not be fit in time while Trevoh Chalobah is also set to be absent for Mauricio Pochettino’s first game in charge. Wesley Fofana and Christopher Nkunku have both undergone surgery and are long-term absences.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister are likely to make their debuts for Liverpool. However, fellow midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic are set to miss out because of injury.

Last season: Chelsea 0, Liverpool 0; Liverpool 0, Chelsea 0

Last five league matches: Chelsea W D L L D; Liverpool W W W D D

Match odds: H 7-4 A 11-8 D 13-5

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Monday

Manchester Utd v Wolves, 8.0 – Live Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League

New signing Rasmus Hojlund will miss Manchester United’s Premier League opener with a back complaint.

Erik ten Hag says Harry Maguire is available despite the club accepting a bid from West Ham for their former captain but Amad Diallo, Tyrell Malacia, Kobbie Mainoo, Tom Heaton and Dean Henderson are sidelined.

Gary O’Neil will take charge of Wolves first the first just five days after being appointed as Julen Lopetegui’s replacement. Matheus Cunha has returned to training after a recent knock, which means O’Neil has a full squad to choose from.

Last season: Man Utd 2, Wolves 0; Wolves 0, Man Utd 1

Last five league matches: Man Utd L W W W W; Wolves L W L D L

Match odds: H 3-10 A 8-1 D 9-2

Referee: Simon Hooper