League of Ireland round-up: Dublin derby draws leave top three unchanged

Gavin Molloy celebrates scoring Shelbourne's stoppage-time winner during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against Shamrock Rovers at Tolka Park. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

St Patrick’s Athletic 0 Bohemians 0

A brilliant first-half save from James Talbot and the frame of his goal, on the double, ultimately earned Bohemians a point at Richmond Park in this battle between the teams second and third in the Premier League table.

That said, Declan Devine’s visitors might well have won it late on as they also hit the woodwork as this pulsating Dublin derby produced plenty of energy and endeavour if no goals.

While not the result either would have wanted in regard to an intriguingly developing title race, Shelbourne getting a late equaliser against Shamrock Rovers means second-placed St Patrick’s remain four points behind the champions with Bohemians a further point off.

Despite a lively end-to-end start, it was 10 minutes before either side got sight of goal.

That fell to Bohemians with skipper Keith Buckley picking out Jonathan Afolabi who turned adroitly only to see his powerful drive blocked by Saints captain Joe Redmond.

With a strong breeze at their back, Bohemians enjoyed a good deal of the early possession. But it was St Patrick’s who engineered the game’s first real opening on 18 minutes.

Kian Leavy’s ball into the area was laid off by Conor Carty for Chris Forrester to set up Jay McClelland. The low drive was brilliantly touched away low down to his left by Talbot.

The danger remained, though, with Leavy teeing up McClelland again whose shot was deflected over by Adam McDonnell for the home side’s first corner of the evening.

That energised St Patrick’s who were now seeing far more of the ball. And they had Bohemians’ defence in trouble again on 27 minutes from Jay McGrath’s ball over the top.

Opposite centre back Kacper Radkowksi allowed the ball to bounce before failing to get enough purchase on his back header.

Though Carty pounced on the loose ball he was off balance and just couldn’t direct his lob over Talbot on target.

It was the 41st minute before Bohemians got their first shot on target, though Dean Lyness was scarcely worked in gathering Danny Grant’s low drive from Afolabi’s lay off.

Paddy Kirk then found Grant in a pocket of space again a minute before the break, but the shot flew wide of the far spot.

In a repeat of the first half, the action ebbed and flowed at each end on the resumption.

St Patrick’s midfielder Leavy shot wide having pounced on a loose ball before team-mate Adam Murphy made a terrific block on a ferocious drive from Bohemians’ Jordan Flores.

St Pat’s brought on Mason Melia and Tommy Lonergan to liven up their attack and it almost paid dividends within a couple of minutes.

Lonergan first hit the near post from a tight angle before Carty’s follow-up struck the same upright as Talbot’s goal somehow remained intact.

St Patrick’s then had a similar let off on 86 minutes when Bohemians substitute James Akintunde powered a header from a Krystian Nowak cross against their crossbar.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Lyness; Curtis, Redmond, McGrath, Breslin; Murphy, Leavy (Nolan, 63); McClelland (Longergan, 77), Forrester, Doyle (Melia, 77); Carty (McCormack, 86).

BOHEMIANS: Talbot; Buckley, Nowak, Radkowski, Kirk; McDonnell (McManus, 77), Flores; Connolly (Akintunde, 69), Clarke (Coote, 89), Grant (McDaid, 69); Afolabi.

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).

Shelbourne 1 Shamrock Rovers 1

Shamrock Rovers’ lead at the summit remains at four points after a Gavin Molloy goal deep into stoppage-time ensured Shelbourne claimed a share of the spoils at the end of a tense Dublin derby.

Following relentless attacking pressure inside the Shels half, Rovers eventually opened the scoring on 21 minutes when Estonian international Markus Poom turned home a Dylan Watts cross from the right wing.

Six players – plus Hoops manager Stephen Bradley – were subsequently yellow carded in what proved to be a feisty opening period, but with Shels having a couple of penalty claims turned down, the visitors held on to their 1-0 lead at the break.

Recalled to the Rovers starting line-up for this game, Rory Gaffney forced a low save out of opposing netminder Conor Kearns shortly after the resumption. Shane Farrell dragged a shot wide at the far end just past the hour mark as Shels struggled to match their undoubted industry with a clinical attacking edge.

That was until Molloy rose highest to head home a Harry Wood corner with 94 minutes on the clock and consequently earn Damien Duff’s hosts a 13th draw in this season’s top flight.

SHELBOURNE: Kearns; JR Wilson (T Wilson, 46 mins), Barrett, Molloy, Griffin; Lunney (Arubi, 83 mins), Coyle; Caffrey (Moylan, 46 mins), Wood, Jarvis; Farrell (Hakiki, 71 mins).

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Mannus; Cleary, Lopes, Kavanagh; Finn (Nugent, 57 mins), O’Neill, Watts, Poom; Burke (Towell, 76 mins), Burt (Greene, 80 mins); Gaffney (Kenny, 76 mins).

Referee: D Dunne (Dublin).

Dundalk 1 Sligo Rovers 0

Daniel Kelly’s 10th-minute header gave Dundalk’s European hopes a huge boost as it proved the difference against Sligo Rovers at Oriel Park.

Stephen O’Donnell’s side were far from their best on the night but the Bit O’Red were unable to take advantage as they have now won just two of their last 10 matches.

It was John Russell’s side who were first to threaten in the ninth minute. Stefan Radosavljevic’s cross wasn’t dealt with and it managed to find Pedro Martelo unmarked at the back post but the Portuguese could only head back across goal and wide.

That miss was to prove crucial as Dundalk took the lead at the other end a minute later. Archie Davies found space on the right to hang up a brilliant cross which Kelly headed in at the back post.

Sligo were the most threatening after that and they almost drew level on 26 minutes when Radosavljevic grazed the top of the crossbar.

Substitute Fabrice Hartmann then went close to an equaliser on 64 minutes with a free-kick that was turned around the post by Nathan Shepperd.

The visitors were unlucky not to have a penalty five minutes later when Frank Liivak went down in the box under a clumsy challenge from substitute Johannes Yli-Kokko, with Shepperd having to make late saves from Martelo and Kailin Barlow to ensure the win.

DUNDALK: Shepperd; Davies, Brownlie, Annesley, Muller (Leahy, 70); Malley, Sloggett (Lewis, 83); Kelly, Horgan (Yli-Kokko, 67), O’Kane; Hoban (Martin, 83).

SLIGO ROVERS: Walsh; Liivak, Mahon, Pijnaker, Morahan; Browning (Barlow, 74), Bolger (Hutchinson, 74); Brannefalk (Hartmann, 59), Cawley (O’Sullivan, 59), Radosavljevic; Martelo.

Referee: Adriano Reale (Kildare).

Cork City 1 UCD 1

Cork City’s battle to avoid the relegation playoff spot were dealt a significant setback after drawing at home against UCD at Turners Cross.

Cork had the first clearcut chance of note on 15 minutes, when Ben Worman forced a great save out of UCD goalkeeper Lorcan Healy with a long-range strike. A few minutes later, Cian Bargary fired just over after good link-up play with Kevin Čustović.

City took the lead in the 26th minute, as a low Bargary strike on the turn inside the penalty area ended up in the net and Jaze Kabia nearly made it two when his shot went inches wide of the bottom left-hand corner.

UCD grew into the contest in the second half and deservedly equalised in the 66th minute through a clinical close-range finish by Danu Kinsella Bishop.

The Students grew in confidence and almost won it when a Seán Brennan shot was saved by Ollie Byrne in the City goal.

With games upcoming against Drogheda United and Sligo Rovers, it is a massive few weeks for City in their bid to secure Premier Division survival.

Cork City: O Byrne; C Coleman, A Bolger, B Coffey, C Bargary, R Stanulevičius (R Keating, 69), C Drinan (J O’Donovan, 86), B Worman, J Honohan, K Čustović, J Kabia (T Owolabi, 77).

UCD: L Healy; M Gallagher, E Osam, A Wells, J Keaney, B Barr (D Higgins, 63), D Keane, D Norris, J Doyle (D Kinsella Bishop, 55), S Brennan, A Verdon.

Referee: Gavin Colfer (Wicklow).