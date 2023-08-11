League of Ireland preview: Daly confident that Saints have the belief to be title contenders

Jon Daly wants his St Patrick’s Athletic players to keep on believing ahead of an intriguing run-in to the season.

Second in the Premier Division table, four points behind leaders Shamrock Rovers with 10 games to play, St Patrick’s host third-placed Bohemians in one of two Dublin derbies on Friday night. Champions Rovers travel to Tolka Park to face Shelbourne in the other.

Revitalised under Daly, the Inchicore side have been beaten just twice in his 13 league games in charge to lift themselves very much into title contention.

“There is belief in the squad [now],” said Daly, who succeeded Tim Clancy back in early May with the club having slumped to seventh in the table.

“When I took over the team it was on an interim basis and came on the back of some negative results and there were people feeling a bit down about the situation,” added the 40-year-old Dubliner.

“When you have positive results, it breeds confidence. That’s probably the biggest difference: results, winning games, that breeds confidence.

“That helps mentality. My job is trying to make the players believe that they can go and achieve something. I believe it. But it is not about me believing it. They need to.

“Belief can raise your ability levels and take you to levels you didn’t know you had.”

While St Patrick’s are unbeaten in five league games, Bohemians will arrive at Richmond Park in good form themselves having lost just once in seven, thanks in no small measure to the goals of Jonathan Afolabi.

Jonathan Afolabi has scored nine times in his last seven games for Bohemians. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

The Bohemians striker has scored nine times in his last seven games in total, culminating in his being awarded the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers’ Ireland Player of the Month for July.

Having played his first 90 minutes since mid-April in last week’s 2-0 win over Sligo Rovers, St Patrick’s will hope that the return of captain Joe Redmond from a lengthy hamstring injury will help in keeping Afolabi quiet.

“He’s a very good player,” said Daly of centre back Redmond. “We spoke about transfer windows and having him back is like having a new player in the group. We missed him when he was out. It’s great to have him back for the run-in.”

Tom Grivosti is St Patrick’s only absentee as the defender is out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

Having impressed when introduced off the bench in each of their wins over UCD and Drogheda United, winger Danny Grant could be set for a starting return for Bohemians.

Shelbourne will have experienced defender Paddy Barrett fit to start against Shamrock Rovers at Tolka Park, though manager Damien Duff continues without Matty Smith, Brian McManus, Kameron Ledwidge and Seán Boyd.

While they’ve suffered just five defeats, sixth-placed Shelbourne will be looking to improve on just one win from 14 games against the teams above them in the table.

Rovers hope to have Trevor Clarke back in contention after the 25-year-old has recovered from injury more quickly than anticipated

Fellow winger Neil Farrugia and defender Lee Grace remain out, though, along with midfield talisman Jack Byrne, who saw a specialist in London last week on a knee injury.

Friday’s fixtures (7.45 unless stated)

Premier Division: Cork City v UCD; Dundalk v Sligo Rovers; St Patrick’s Athletic v Bohemians; Shelbourne v Shamrock Rovers.

First Division: Cobh Ramblers v Bray Wanderers; Waterford v Galway United; Wexford v Kerry FC; Finn Harps v Treaty United (8.0).