Last season a new low for Irish players in the Premier League and cupboard still looks bare

Last season was a record-breaking one for Republic of Ireland representation in the English Premier League. But, alas, not in a positive way. Just 13 players from these shores got game-time with their clubs, the lowest figure ever – and seven of them appeared in five games or fewer.

Will Stephen Kenny have more than a baker’s dozen to monitor in the new Premier League season?

Possibly. But there are a heap of ifs, buts and maybes to consider first, not least because the transfer window doesn’t close until September 1st, that date also the deadline for loan deals. So, there could still be plenty of movement involving Irish players before then, especially on the loan front. But, for now, here are the runners and riders:

Bournemouth: Dubliner Gavin Kilkenny needs to make a breakthrough this season having failed to have done so in a lasting way since joining Bournemouth in 2019. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Charlton, and waits to see if he will be given his chance this time around or sent out on loan once more. Darren Randolph, meanwhile, will probably struggle for game time again, the 36-year-old, who joined Bournemouth from West Ham back in January, likely to continue in his role as understudy to Brazilian Neto.

Brentford: He’s only 22, but Nathan Collins is already on to his fourth English club after moving from Wolves to Brentford last month for about €27 million, breaking his own record for being the most expensive Irish player of all time. He should, you’d imagine, prosper under Thomas Frank who persuaded Brentford to break their own transfer record to sign the reigning Republic of Ireland player of the year.

All eyes will be on Brighton's Evan Ferguson this season. Photograph: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Brighton: You might have heard of Evan Ferguson? How excited are Republic of Ireland devotees to watch his progress this season? Tingling. Andrew Moran, a veteran in comparison – the 19-year-old was born a whole 12 months before the Bettystown boy – waits to see if the departure of fellow midfielder Alexis Mac Allister and (possibly) Moisés Caicedo will open up a route to regular first-team football this season. Keep an eye too on the progress of Jacob Slater, the 18-year-old left-back who Brighton signed from Preston last month. Another Irish defender, James Furlong (21), could be on the move, though, Legia Warsaw among those showing an interest in the left-back.

Burnley: If you adopt a Premier League team based on the number of Republic of Ireland players in their ranks, then Burnley might be the team for you this season. There’s Dara O’Shea, who signed from West Brom this summer. There’s Michael Obafemi, who joined from Swansea. There’s Josh Cullen, who played a major role in their promotion from the Championship. There’s young Limerick defender Dara Costelloe who caught manager Vincent Kompany’s eye during pre-season. And, bubbling under, there’s the highly rated teenager Alex Healy-Byrne who joined from Cork City last year. Get yer half and half claret and blue and emerald green scarves at the ready.

Crystal Palace: With Youghal man Jake O’Brien set for a move to Lyon and Killian Phillips likely to join Wycombe on loan, Palace’s Irish stock is depleted. Sean Grehan and Tayo Adaramola, both 19, will probably have to bide their time before getting their chance with the first team.

Everton: Séamus Coleman, who turns 35 in October, is about to start his 15th season at the club, although he’s still recovering from knee surgery. Fifteen years his junior, Tom Cannon made his Everton debut last season before going on loan to Preston. The Republic of Ireland under-21 international – who is being courted by the English FA – was due to return to Preston this week for another loan spell, but Everton have pressed pause on that move until they bring in new strikers.

Liverpool: It’s been a strange old summer for Caoimhin Kelleher. All the indications towards the end of last season were that he would move on from Liverpool in search of first-team football, the prospects of him usurping first-choice goalkeeper Alisson decidedly remote. He’s been linked with a transfer to half of the Premier League, but he’s still at Liverpool. What gives?

Chiedozie Ogbene will get his first taste of Premier League football having joined newly promoted Luton. Photograph: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Luton Town: It’s a big, big season for Chiedozie Ogbene who will get his first taste of Premier League football having joined newly promoted Luton after four years with Rotherham United. But former Republic of Ireland under-21 international Glen Rea has been told he’s surplus to requirements at the club, while Louie Watson, also capped at that level, is expected to go out on loan.

Newcastle United: You have to go back to March 2021 for the last time Jeff Hendrick started a Premier League game for Newcastle. The club want him gone, but the 31-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Reading, has a year left on a contract that pays meaty enough wages, so he’s unlikely to find new employers willing to match them. In contrast, judging by Eddie Howe’s pre-season comments, 19-year-old Alex Murphy very definitely has a future at the club, the Galwegian impressing at left-back and in the centre of defence in friendlies against Chelsea and Fiorentina.

Nottingham Forest: Remember Harry Arter? Forest fans probably don’t, the 33-year-old last playing for them in January 2021. He’s in much the same situation as Hendrick, a year left on a lucrative contract with a club that wants him out. He’s spending most of his time coaching in Forest’s academy these days.

Sheffield United: It’s been a heck of a ride for John Egan since he joined Sheffield United five years ago: promotion to the Premier League, relegation from the Premier League, and, last April, promotion back to the Premier League. As captain, he’ll play no small part in their efforts to have a longer stay in the top flight this time around. He could yet be joined by Will Smallbone who United are trying to buy from Southampton.

Tottenham: A groin injury contributed to the pre-season scuppering of any hopes Troy Parrott had of persuading new Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou that he was worth a look after four seasons of loans at Millwall, Ipswich, Milton Keynes Dons and Preston. Once he recovers, yet another loan might be in the offing. Meanwhile, 20-year-old goalkeeper Josh Keeley, who joined Spurs from St Patrick’s Athletic last summer, will hope to make further progress having been called up to train with the first-team squad last season.

West Ham: Irish under-21 captain Conor Coventry made his senior debut with the club five years ago, but there have been four loan spells since then for the midfielder. Whether he’ll be shipped out again, or given the chance to prove his worth following the departure of Declan Rice and possible sale of Lucas Paquetá to Manchester City, remains to be seen. It might be too early yet for Sean Moore to force his way in to the reckoning, the Belfast-born winger only turning 18 on Sunday, but on signing for West Ham from Cliftonville last month, he declared his intention to battle his way in to the first-team squad. Hopefully, youth will be given its fling.

Wolves: If, one day, Matt Doherty gets around to writing his autobiography, he’ll probably have a chapter called “2022-23: The Nightmare Season”. Unwanted at Spurs, he headed for Atletico Madrid in January, going on to make the grand total of two appearances for the club. But in July, he returned to Wolves three years after leaving them for Spurs. They say you should never go back, but Doherty must assume things can only get better. His team-mate Joe Hodge, given his debut last October, impressed during pre-season – he’ll hope that new boss Gary O’Neil gives him further chances.

* There are no senior Republic of Ireland players at Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Fulham, Manchester City or Manchester United.