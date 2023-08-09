Derry City will play second leg of Europa Conference League tie at Tallaght Stadium

Derry City will play the ‘home’ leg of their Europa Conference League third-round tie at Tallaght Stadium on August 17th. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Derry City will play the ‘home’ leg of their Europa Conference League third-round tie against Kazakhstan’s Tobol Kostanay at Tallaght Stadium, Uefa has confirmed.

The Candystripes formally applied to Uefa and the FAI for permission to stage the return leg on August 17th at Windsor Park as the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium fails to meet the criteria to host a third-round fixture.

The home of Shamrock Rovers was the original venue nominated by Derry to host games beyond the second round before the Conference League qualifying stages got under way this summer.

However, the club this week approached the FAI and Uefa about the possibility of switching to Windsor Park to avoid an almost eight-hour round trip for supporters for the second leg.

READ MORE

European football’s governing body, however, has denied that request stating the venue must be located in ‘the same or another city within the territory of its association’.

Article 24.06 of Uefa’s club competition regulations state that the venue announced at the beginning of the competition is considered as ‘home venue’ of the respective club.

“A venue may be the ground of the home club or another ground in the same or another city within the territory of its association,” said a Uefa spokesperson.

“Therefore, Derry City FC will have to play in Tallaght as originally announced for the UECL 3rd qualifying round home fixture on the 17 August 2023.”

Exceptions will only be made by Uefa administration should no other suitable venue be available on the ‘home territory’.

Derry’s first leg takes place on Thursday at 3pm Irish time. The club’s 40-seat chartered flight arrived in Kostanay on Tuesday evening after more than 10 hours of travel.