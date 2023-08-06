Daphne van Domselaar keeps South Africa at bay as Dutch set up quarter-final with Spain

Netherlands' goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar makes a save during the Women's World Cup round of 16 match against South Africa at Sydney Football Stadium. Photograph: David Gray/AFP via Getty Images

Netherlands 2 South Africa 0

Netherlands coach Andries Jonker praised the performance of Daphne van Domselaar after the goalkeeper made a string of saves on Sunday to deny South Africa and help her team progress to the quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup.

The 23-year-old Aston Villa goalkeeper was named the player of the match as the Dutch notched up a 2-0 win over the African champions at Sydney Football Stadium and set up a last eight clash with Spain in Wellington on Friday.

“If you compare her with other keepers, I think she’s developed a lot,” Jonker said after Van Domselaar repeatedly kept the Banyana Banyana at bay.

“Four years ago, there were goalkeepers that could not deal with the ball just under the bar and now we’ve got a whole generation of very athletic goalkeepers, who don’t let in that kind of ball.

READ MORE

“Daphne is one of that new generation. They're athletic, they're in good shape, they've got good positioning, so the developments in that area are incredible and the Netherlands are right along there.”

Jonker's side took the lead in the ninth minute when Jill Roord headed in from close range and Lineth Beerensteyn sealed the win in the 68th minute when her shot squirmed through the arms of South Africa goalkeeper Kaylin Swart.

The gloss was taken off the Dutch victory, however, when Danielle van de Donk received her second booking of the tournament to rule her out of the meeting with Spain.

“We made the early goal, and Daphne saved a few balls which were dangerous,” said Jonker.

“So I was happy at half-time that we were leading 1-0 and in the second half I think we did much better, had much more control over the game.

“Of course, there were some moments South Africa was there, but I think we deserved to make another goal.

“In the end, we deserved to win the game but it was a quite difficult first half by our own fault and the good work of South Africa.”

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2023