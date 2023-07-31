Ireland v Nigeria: World Cup live updates from the final match of Group B

The official Ireland line-up, as previously reported by Gavin Cummiskey:

So Japan have beaten Spain 4-0! What a performance by the Asian side and will move them into the conversation and potential winners of the tournament. Zambia have beaten Costa Rica 3-1 in the other game of the group. Meanwhile for Ireland:

Ireland’s World Cup journey has felt like a rebuke to everyone who has belittled women’s sport, writes Louise Lawless in a nice piece summing up the World Cup experience in Australia. “Ireland’s women will eventually have their own Italia ‘90, but until then we have McCabe’s corner goal and Australia 2023,” she writes.

Anyone who follows women in team sports in Ireland, whether that be soccer, rugby, football or camogie, is invariably used to empty stadiums, ill-fitting kits, little or no press coverage, games getting cancelled or moved to facilitate men’s games and, of course, the demeaning, derogatory, “nobody cares” comments. Even when you disregard the comment, it stings. This Fifa Women’s World Cup, although not perfect, has felt like a balm to that burn. — Louise Lawless

Breaking team news from Gavin Cummiskey:

Ireland manager Vera Pauw has made two changes ahead of the last World Cup Group B match against Nigeria at Suncorp stadium in Brisbane with Lily Agg coming into midfield for Lucy Quinn, while Heather Payne has recovered from a hamstring issue so she replaces Áine O’Gorman at right wing back.

The changes appear to be an attempt to get Sinead Farrelly and Denise O’Sullivan higher up the pitch when Ireland attack.

Ireland: Courtney Brosnan; Heather Payne, Niamh Fahey, Louise Quinn, Megan Connolly, Katie McCabe; Lily Agg, Ruesha Littlejohn; Sinead Farrelly, Denise O’Sullivan; Kyra Carusa.

Meanwhile in Group C, shades of the men’s World Cup as a shock occurring with Japan giving one of the pre-tournament favourites Spain a lesson. Per The Athletic, before today’s game, Spain hadn’t conceded a goal in their last 544 minutes of action. Japan scored three in 45 minutes. It’s still 3-0 there with just under an hour gone. Both teams are through to the last 16, just playing for top position in the group.

So here are the group standings after two games:

One heavyweight football nation is going home as Ireland provide a nuggety subplot in Group B, writes soccer correspondent Gavin Cummiskey. Australia versus Canada, the hosts against the Olympic champions, should deliver the snapshot moment at this World Cup so far, with split screens from Melbourne and Suncorp at the ready.

Plain and simple, Ireland are out, but they can spoil the tournament for 26 million Aussies, 38 million Canadians or 213 million Nigerians.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Ireland’s final game of the World Cup, against Nigeria at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. Ireland are out of the tournament after losing their opening two games against Australia and Canada, but there is still a lot of pride to play for, and a first ever win at a World Cup. They also will have a large bearing on what happens in Group B. Today’s opponents Nigeria shocked the hosts Australia 3-2 in their previous game, leaving them on top of Group B on four points on goals scored. Canada are also on four points, with Australia on three points. There are a whole host of different permutations to consider but Nigeria know that avoiding defeat against Ireland will see them through to the last 16, and would leave either the hosts or the Olympic champions going home.

Ireland will be buoyed by their performance in the first half against Canada, where they took the lead through a direct Katie McCabe corner. While it is a dead rubber game for Ireland, a victory today would put a shine on the whole first experience of the Women’s World Cup and build on future tournaments. Kickoff is at 11pm.