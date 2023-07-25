Ireland defender Louise Quinn an injury doubt for World Cup clash with Canada

Another World Cup match and another irreplaceable Irish player is struggling with injury. Veteran defender Louise Quinn must undergo a fitness test on an undefined foot problem, described by the 33 yea- old as a “landing” injury that has the potential to throw the Republic of Ireland’s plans for their second Group B game against Canada into disarray.

Ireland faces the Olympic champions in Perth on Wednesday (kick-off 1pm), needing at least a point to qualify from Group B

“We are a bit concerned,” said Ireland manager Vera Pauw. “We think that she can play but we are always honest also. She is going to train and we will see how far she gets.”

Quinn, who has 106 caps and 15 goals, damaged her foot in the latter stages of last Thursday’s 1-0 loss to Australia in Sydney.

“Plan B is ready,” Pauw continued. “The injury is not straight forward. We are relying on how she reacts to the next training session.”

If the Birmingham City captain fails to recover, Claire O’Riordan could be drafted in with Megan Connolly shifting to the middle of a back five.