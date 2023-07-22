Georgia Stanway’s retaken penalty gives England win over World Cup debutant Haiti

England's Georgia Stanway scores from the penalty spot for the the games opening goal during the Fifa Women's World Cup 2023, Group D match at Lang Park, Brisbane. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire

England 1 Haiti 0

England’s Georgia Stanway made sure her retaken penalty counted to give the Lionesses a 1-0 victory over debutants Haiti in a dramatic World Cup opener for both teams on Saturday at Lang Park.

Stanway stepped up to the penalty spot twice after Haiti goalkeeper Kerly Theus moved off her line early in saving the Bayern Munich midfielder’s first attempt, awarded after a handball.

Stanway shrugged off the miss, tucking her second into the far corner to the delight of the largely pro-England crowd – and coach Sarina Wiegman, who pumped a fist in celebration. All eight World Cup games so far have featured penalties.

Wiegman’s Lionesses are ranked fourth – 49 spots above fledgling Haiti – and are considered among the World Cup favourites as the reigning European champions.

England almost had a penalty earlier in the game, when Chloe Kelly was taken down in the box by Dayana Pierre-Louis, TV cameras showing what looked like a raking stud mark down her shin. VAR, however, spotted Alessia Russo clipping an opponent in the build-up.

Stanway’s penalty ended a streak of England misses from the spot at World Cups, including two from Nikita Parris and one from Steph Houghton at the 2019 tournament, where the Lionesses finished fourth. England’s best result in five previous appearances in the global showcase was bronze in 2015.

England had numerous excellent scoring chances including Lauren Hemp’s header late in the first half that sailed just wide of the post.

England dominated the second half, but were either thwarted by the five-foot-four Theus – who leapt high to tip a Russo header over the bar – or their own profligacy, such as captain Millie Bright’s first-touch shot she sent sailing well over the bar.

However, it was goalkeeper Mary Earps who ensured the win when she made a superb late save, stretching to get a toe on a shot by Roseline Eloissaint that had the Haitians in the crowd of 44,369 gasping.

“They challenged us, very dangerous on the counter-attack so that’s something we’ll work on in training this week. We knew they were going to be dangerous. Mary came up with a big save and everybody played their part,” Stanway told ITV.

England next face Denmark on July 28th and China on August 1st. Haiti play China on July 28th.

Zambia 0 Japan 5

Former champions Japan romped to a 5-0 win over Zambia in their Women’s World Cup opener at Waikato Stadium on Saturday, outclassing the debutant Africans with a slick display of pass-and-move football.

Hinata Miyazawa scored twice and fellow forward Mina Tanaka found the net in the second half after having two earlier efforts called back for offside by VAR.

Winger Jun Endo added the fourth in the 71st minute and substitute Riko Ueki got the fifth from a penalty in stoppage time after Zambia goalkeeper Catherine Musonda had been dismissed for two yellow cards.

Japan join Spain, who beat Costa Rica 3-0 in Wellington on Friday, at the top of Group C ahead of their second match of the tournament against the Central Americans in Dunedin on Wednesday.

“Five-nil is good but getting the three points for the win was really satisfying,” said Japan coach Futoshi Ikeda.

“Many of our squad were inspired by the 2011 Nadeshiko team when they were growing. We would like to take up the challenge again, to be the champions.”

Winners of the 2011 World Cup and runners-up in 2015, Japan lined up in an attacking 3-5-1 formation and looked like a team on a mission from the start.

They had already drawn two fines saves from Musonda, hit the post, and had a Tanaka goal ruled out before Miyazawa struck for the first time in the 43rd minute.

Playmaker Yui Hasegawa sent Aoba Fujino racing down the right flank and the winger curled a beautiful cross into the box which Miyazawa lashed into the net.

Tanaka had another goal chalked off for offside in the 49th minute and VAR also called back a penalty awarded to Japan a couple of minutes later.

Thai-born striker Tanaka finally got a goal that counted in the 55th minute, sliding Endo’s cross from the left into the right corner of the net.

Tanaka also got the assist on Miyazawa’s second goal in the 62nd minute, pulling the ball back from the byline to allow her team-mate the simplest of finishes.

The Nadeshiko were finding space behind the Zambian defence almost at will in the last 20 minutes and a Hasegawa pass found Endo all on her own with only Musonda to beat for the fourth goal 19 minutes from time.

Ueki needed two attempts to convert the late penalty that saw Musonda sent off, substitute goalkeeper Eunice Sakala saving the first but penalised for encroachment.

Zambia captain Barbra Banda, who scored the winner when they beat twice World Cup winners Germany two weeks ago, struck an isolated figure up front and the Africans did not register a single shot at goal.

“We have not played well this evening,” Zambia coach Bruce Mwape told reporters.

“It’s not the end of the world, I’m sure we can still come back and fight for a qualification spot.”

United States 3 Vietnam 0

Sophia Smith scored twice and had an assist as the US women’s national team defeated Vietnam 3-0 on Saturday to open their quest for history at the Women’s World Cup in Auckland, New Zealand.

Just 14 minutes into her World Cup debut, Smith made it 1-0. She got her brace in the seventh minute of first-half stoppage time and Lindsey Horan made it 3-0 in the 77th in the Group E match.

The US is seeking to become the first team, men’s or women’s, to win three consecutive World Cups. The next step is Thursday against Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand. The Dutch were the 2019 World Cup runners-up to the USWNT.

The US starting line-up had five players who were part of the 2019 championship squad and six players making their World Cup debuts.

Despite the score, it was a frustrating match for the Americans. They were favoured by six goals and constantly put goalkeeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh under siege. The U.S. produced a 28-0 shot advantage, with Thanh making five saves, including a penalty kick.

Vietnam, ranked 32nd in the world, is one of eight countries playing in their first Women’s World Cup.

The US were stymied until Smith and Alex Morgan combined for the first goal.

Morgan drew several Vietnamese before she flicked the ball ahead to Smith on the left side. Smith took it from there with a left-foot shot to the near post.

In the 44th minute, Morgan’s penalty kick was saved by Thanh after Hoang Thi Loan fouled Trinity Rodman. The play was initially ruled no penalty but was overturned upon video review. Thanh made the stop with her right foot.

Smith bailed out Morgan just before halftime for the 2-0 advantage, blasting a shot from 15 yards. Morgan was ruled offside, but video review again deemed otherwise.

Horan extended the lead with a shot from the centre of the box with Smith providing the set-up.