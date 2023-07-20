Women’s World Cup: Keeping up with the Larkins as Ringsend turns green for Abbie

Ireland fan Jaxon Miles and cousin of Abbie Larkin Rheia Larkin protect themselves from the rain during the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Group B Australia vs Republic of Ireland at Ringsend, Dublin. Photograph: INPHO/Tom Maher

Some prematch coverage running into Ireland’s first ever World Cup campaign grumbled that Dublin had yet to fully embrace this World Cup campaign. Just don’t say that to anyone in Ringsend.

One can’t move through the Dublin 4 town without catching sight of bunting or a tricolours emblazoned with the face of Abbie Larkin, the 18-year-old Ireland forward who is from the area. “We’ve been out in the pissing rain all week putting those up,” jokes James Larkin, Abbie’s uncle.

While Abbie’s parents were in Sydney on Wednesday for Ireland’s first ever outing at a World Cup – albeit there was a scare thanks to a cancelled flight during the Dubai layover – well over 100 family members gathered in Irishtown Stadium for a screening of the event.

Abbie is one of anywhere between 65 and 70 cousins, too many for her cousin Amanda Blount-McKinley to count or recognise. Alongside the family, hundreds of others from the community turned up in Irishtown.

Relatives of Abbie Larkin ahead of the game attend a watch party, Ringsend, Dublin for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Group B Australia vs Republic of Ireland. Photograph: INPHO/Tom Maher

The whole event was organised by the extended Larkin family. “There’s so many of us, it’s a big family so we have one of everything we need for the event, firemen, first responders,” jokes Blount-McKinley. “We need a good few ladders though, all the Larkins are tiny and won’t be able to see the screen.”

It had the feel of a child’s birthday party, rather than a crowd gathering to watch a football match. Bouncy castles and kids playing football aplenty while pints are nowhere to be seen. There was a live band and a PA system too.

It was the first of at least three such events, with the Larkins planning on hosting similar gatherings for the remainder of Ireland’s matches. A busy time for the family, to say the least.

“There’s been no time for dinner, the kids are asking for a cooked meal,” says Blount-McKinley. “We’ve been living off the chipper.”

The atmosphere in Ringsend was supportive in the first half of Thursday’s match, mixed in with the odd cry of abuse whenever an Australian was on the ball. Rain half an hour into proceedings split the crowd between those who had come prepared with jackets and umbrellas and those who hadn’t, seen making a dash for the cover of the nearby clubhouse.

Amelia Halpin (right, aged 9) prays for an Irish goal with her sister Libby (6) during the Ireland Australia World Cup match screening at Irishtown Stadium in Ringsend. Photograph : Laura Hutton / The Irish Times

At half-time, neither side had broken the deadlock and Abbie had not yet made an appearance off the bench. James, her uncle, wearing a jersey signed by his niece, was not optimistic of her chances of seeing some action.

“Vera’s [Pauw] very defensive,” he says of the Ireland coach. “0-0 is a win for us, I could see her bringing on a defender.” Abbie, an attacking player, didn’t fit the current game plan.

Steph Catley’s 52nd minute penalty to give Australia the lead changed the plan. Ten minutes later, the camera panned to Larkin getting instructions on the sidelines from Pauw. In between calls to make sure children weren’t climbing the cages surrounding the nearby football pitches, Irishtown’s MC whipped the crowd into a frenzy by making sure they knew Abbie’s time had come.

Despite a late chance for captain Katie McCabe, which was set up by Larkin, the equaliser did not come.

Alice Foley, one of Larkin’s aunts, was in tears at full-time. “I was emotional ever since she came on,” she said. “It’s [defeat] so upsetting.

“Ah she was brilliant. It’s great for the community. I’d say she’ll get a start now in the next match.”

With that, local musicians Paul Brannock, Shay Connolly and Paddy McGuinness started to serenade the crowd with “We’re all part of Abbie’s army” and disappointment with the result quickly giving way to pride at seeing one of their own on the world stage.