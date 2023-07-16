Harry Maguire stripped of Manchester United captaincy by manager Erik ten Hag

Harry Maguire has revealed that he has been stripped of the Manchester United captaincy by Erik ten Hag. The England defender retained the armband last season despite losing his first-choice status and the move comes with United willing to listen to offers for the 30-year-old.

West Ham are interested in Maguire but their proposal of a loan, potentially with an option to buy, is unlikely to appeal to United at this stage and wages make the deal difficult. Maguire received a considerable salary increase, in line with the rest of the squad, as a result of United qualifying for the Champions League and that means it is more challenging to find a new club. The centre half, who wants to retain his England place, is open to leaving.

After discussions with the manager today he has informed me he is changing captain. He outlined his reasons to me and whilst I’m personally extremely disappointed, I will continue to give my all every time I wear the shirt.



So I wanted to say a massive thank you to the… pic.twitter.com/TAOS0eisF1 — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) July 16, 2023

“After discussions with the manager today he has informed me he is changing captain,” said Maguire. “He outlined his reasons to me and whilst I’m personally extremely disappointed, I will continue to give my all every time I wear the shirt. So I wanted to say a massive thank you to the Manchester United fans for all their brilliant support whilst I’ve been wearing the armband … I will always be grateful to Ole Gunnar Solskjær for first giving me the responsibility and I wish whoever now takes it on every success and they will have my full support.”

Ten Hag hopes to sell Maguire and other fringe players to increase the money available for signings. Mason Mount has joined from Chelsea for an initial £55 million (€61 million) which amounts to almost half his £120 million budget. United are poised to complete an initial €50 million (£43 million) move for Internazionale goalkeeper André Onana, who is due to travel to Manchester once a final check on payment terms has been completed. Ten Hag has spoken to Onana over the past couple of days to confirm the deal will go ahead.

READ MORE

The manager also wants a striker and is interested in Atalanta’s Rasmus Højlund. If Maguire leaves Ten Hag may also try to sign another centre half.

Maguire, bought by United from Leicester for £80 million in August 2019, started only eight Premier League games last season, including on the final day after qualification for the Champions League had been secured. Bruno Fernandes was the regular captain and is expected to be confirmed as Maguire’s successor.