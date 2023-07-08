Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea announces he is leaving the club

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has announced he is leaving the club.

The long-serving goalkeeper was out of contract at the end of the season and while there were talks of an extension with the Premier League club, negotiations stalled as the Red Devils seek to buy Inter Milan’s André Onana as their new first-choice goalkeeper.

“I just wanted to send this farewell message to all Manchester United supporters,” de Gea wrote on social media.

“I would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years. We’ve achieved a lot since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club. I took incredible pride everytime I pulled on this shirt, to lead the team, to represent this institution, the biggest club in the world was an honour only bestows upon a few lucky footballers.

“It’s been an unforgettable and successful period since I came here. I didn’t think from leaving Madrid as a young boy we would achieve what we did together. Now, it’s the right time to undertake a new challenge, to push myself again in new surroundings. Manchester will always be in my heart, Manchester has shaped me and will never leave me. We’ve seen it all.”

The Spanish goalkeeper played 545 games for the club over 12 seasons, winning a Premier League, one FA Cups, two League Cups and one Europa League. He made PFA Team of the Year five times and was voted Manchester United’s player of the year four times.

United are stepping up their intent to buy André Onana from Inter Milan via a verbal offer of €45.5 million. The Italian club value the goalkeeper closer to €60 million.