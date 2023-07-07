League of Ireland preview: Early title contenders St Patrick’s Athletic welcome improving Cork City

Pats’ manager Jon Daly with Mason Melia after the game against UCD, which the Inchicore side won 7-0. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Regardless of having recorded their biggest win of the season last week and other results going in their favour, St Patrick’s Athletic manager Jon Daly has muted any talk of a title challenge around Inchicore.

The facile 7-0 victory over bottom side UCD marked the eighth win of Daly’s impressive 11 matches in charge to date.

It moved St Patrick’s above Derry City, who drew at Shelbourne, into second place in the table, just four points off Shamrock Rovers, who lost 2-0 in Dundalk.

“It’s great. It keeps you alive, keeps you in touch,” said Daly of last week’s impressive win and closing the gap on the champions. “Yes, we are up there. But we are not getting carried away with ourselves. We are there or thereabouts and that’s where we want to be. Up there challenging the team above us and trying to stay there as long as we can.”

St Patrick’s have lost twice to Rovers after a draw in the first game with their final meeting of the league season, which is at home, scheduled for the penultimate week of the campaign.

“We have to play Rovers once more. But we never look too far ahead. It’s always about the next game,” said Daly ahead of facing Cork City at Richmond Park on Friday night.

“We fully focused on UCD and now it’s about turning our attention to Cork and trying to get another three points and see where that takes us.”

Ahead of a busy month, St Patrick’s have added wingers Alex Nolan, from UCD, and Kian Leavy, who had been on loan at Shelbourne from Reading, to their squad.

Goalkeeper Matt Boylan also comes in to replace David Odumoso, who has been loaned to Cliftonville, along with Canadian defender David Norman. Serge Atakayi has joined Waterford on loan while Vladislav Kreida has left the club.

With Joe Redmond, Axel Sjoberg and Tom Grivosti all out injured, Daly hopes to have his new signings available on Friday night subject to clearance.

Second-bottom Cork bring their new signing, striker Conor Drinan, straight into their squad.

Ahead of their home game with Sligo Rovers, Ruaidhrí Higgins says he remains fully committed to Derry City having confirmed he spoke with representatives from Barnsley last weekend.

The English League One club appointed Scot Neill Collins as their new head coach on Thursday.

“The one thing I want to be absolutely clear about is that I have not, and will not, apply for any jobs while I’m manager of Derry City,” stressed Higgins who has 2½ years left on his contract at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

“The club received an approach last weekend asking for permission to speak with me and that was granted. Representatives then rang me over the weekend and there were discussions, but that was it. As far as I’m concerned that was it done and our focus all week has been on preparing for a difficult game against Sligo.”

Friday night’s fixtures (7.45 unless stated)

Premier Division: Bohemians v Dundalk; Derry City v Sligo Rovers; Drogheda United v Shamrock Rovers; St Patrick’s Athletic v Cork City; UCD v Shelbourne.

First Division: Cobh Ramblers v Galway United; Finn Harps v Bray Wanderers (8pm); Kerry FC v Treaty United; Waterford v Longford Town; Wexford v Athlone Town.