Arsenal make €122m bid for Declan Rice as Manchester City pull out of race

Arsenal have launched a €122 million bid (£105 million) to land West Ham skipper Declan Rice – although their London rivals are seeking a faster payment structure before accepting the offer.

Arsenal’s third bid, which would see Rice become the most expensive British player of all-time, was made on Tuesday night.

It is believed to be a €116 million (£100 million) offer with €5.8 million (£5 million) in add-ons, eclipsing Arsenal’s record transfer. Manchester City have pulled out of the race following Arsenal’s improved bid, according to The Athletic.

However, it is understood West Ham are unhappy with the payment structure put forward but are looking to negotiate rather than dismiss the offer out of hand.

Arsenal have already had two bids knocked back for Rice, who they have admired for a long time.

Things have gone much smoother for Arsenal in their pursuit of Germany forward Kai Havertz.

With a deal agreed with Chelsea, Havertz underwent a medical over the weekend and is expected to be announced as an Arsenal player within the next 24 hours as footage of his arrival video was leaked on social media.

Meanwhile, a move for Ajax full-back Jurrien Timber is still being worked on as Arsenal aim to improve on a squad that finished second last season.