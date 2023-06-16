Greece 2 Rep of Ireland 1: How the Irish players rated

1 Gavin Bazunu (Southampton)

Even before Greece’s penalty, Bazunu had already made three significant interventions, the pick of the bunch an outstanding reaction save when he showed a huge reach to push a looping goal-bound effort by Mavropanos over the crossbar. He was the difference between Ireland losing by one or more on the night.

Rating: 7

2 Matt Doherty

Got Ireland off to a positive start by running down the right and winning a corner for his early endeavour. Was also involved in earning the corner for Ireland’s goal and made a good block late in the first half. However, he scuffed a goal-scoring chance early in the second half and was sent off in the dying seconds, moments after he had an opportunity saved at the death.

Rating: 5

12 Nathan Collins (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Round Group B, Opap Arena, Athens, Greece 16/6/2023 Greece vs Republic of Ireland Ireland’s Nathan Collins celebrates scoring his side’s first goal of the game Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Showed great timing on his run to poke home Ireland’s opening goal. A mistake moments later presented Greece with a chance, but Collins made amends to cut out the danger. Connected beautifully with a long-range chance in the second half that forced a decent save.

Rating: 6

5 John Egan (Sheffield United)

The Ireland captain tried to organise the defence against an early barrage of pressure from the home side. Ireland were stretched so wide by Greece in the first half that they were on the backfoot throughout.

Rating: 5

20 Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough)

Lenihan was able to get forward more in the second half but on a night Ireland were mostly outplayed the Middlesbrough defender found himself spending most of the game absorbing Greek pressure.

Rating: 5

3 Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff City)

Conceded the penalty by raising his hands on Baldock’s cross. The goal looked to have been coming anyhow, but O’Dowda will be disappointed to have made it easier for the hosts by gifting them a penalty. He lost Masouras for Greece’s second goal.

Rating: 4

6 Josh Cullen (Burnley)

Ireland were overrun at midfield all evening and Cullen was unable to be the anchor Ireland needed. The Burnley player worked hard, tracked back, got in the way of Greek shots but going forward he didn’t have the impact he would have wanted.

Rating: 5

14 Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion)

Molumby had a chance to open the Greek defence up in the 66th minute but as he raced through on goal his pass was easily intercepted. It was the only real moment he found some space to gallop forward on what was a frustrating evening.

Rating: 4

21 Will Smallbone (Southampton)

UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Round Group B, Opap Arena, Athens, Greece 16/6/2023 Greece vs Republic of Ireland Ireland’s William Smallbone has a laser shone in his eye Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Ireland’s goal came from a Smallbone corner. He had been involved in the build-up play that led to the corner too, with a neat flick. Sent in an inviting delivery from a free moments later and was somewhat unlucky to be taken off early in the second half on his competitive debut.

Rating: 6

7 Evan Ferguson (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Ferguson’s nudged header on Smallbone’s corner was the crucial touch in Ireland’s opening goal. The Ireland striker might have been trying to score, either way his flick created the chance for Collins. Had the confidence to attempt a David Beckham special from the middle of the field late in the first half, but his audacious effort was well wide.

Rating: 5

10 Adam Idah (Norwich City)

Struggled to make an impact. Tried to find space up top but seemed rushed when in possession. With Greece dominating and the Ireland midfield struggling to get the team on the front foot, Idah was subbed at the interval.

Rating: 4

Substitutes

Mikey Johnston and James McClean were the busiest of the Ireland subs, while Michael Obafemi won a corner with a stirring run late on. However, Ireland struggled to create genuine goal-scoring chances all night.

Ratting: 5

Manager

Gus Poyet outsmarted Stephen Kenny with his tactical approach from the off by stretching the pitch as wide as possible, which put Ireland’s 3-5-2 formation on the backfoot. Ireland really struggled to get a foothold in midfield. Kenny did make three changes by the hour mark, but Greece were comfortably the better team all evening.

Rating: 4