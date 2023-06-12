Pep Guardiola plans to end Manchester City stay in two years when deal expires

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola with the UEFA Champions League Trophy following victory over Inter Milan. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Pep Guardiola is firmly minded to leave Manchester City in two years when his contract expires.

The manager, fresh from leading City to the treble, has all but decided that he will depart in summer 2025 and end his tenure after nine years.

Guardiola signed a new deal in November, a decision that had been in the balance and which his inner circle were unsure would happen.

When the Catalan arrived at City in summer 2016 there was a strong expectation that he would not extend his stay beyond the three-year term he agreed then.

Before City, Guardiola coached Barcelona and Bayern Munich and it had been thought that after working in England he would want to coach a club in Italy to achieve an ambition to manage in Europe’s four premier domestic competitions.

But it is understood Guardiola has changed his thinking. One option may be to coach an international team.

Guardiola is hopeful Ilkay Gündogan will sign the new one-year deal with a 12-month option offered by the club. Discussions are expected between Gündogan and the hierarchy this week, with the captain, who will be 33 in October, considering a three-year contract offer from Barcelona.

There is also interest from Saudi Arabia in the midfielder, whose contract expires this month.