Former Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti suing club over ‘commercial contracts’

Carlo Ancelotti, the Real Madrid coach and former manager of Everton, is suing the Premier League club in London’s high court.

The move appears to be the latest blow to Everton, who have endured a series of financial struggles in recent years, including a three-year effort to raise funds to complete the building of their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Ancelotti’s lawyers filed the coach’s claim against his former employers late on Friday, according to court records. It relates to “general commercial contracts and arrangements” and is listed to be heard in the commercial court.

There were no further details provided about the basis of Ancelotti’s claim, which kicked off two years after he left Goodison following an 18-month spell. Ancelotti’s lawyers and Everton declined to comment.

News of Ancelotti’s claim emerged on a day of upheaval at Everton, who announced on Monday that three directors had left. Chairman Bill Kenwright is also thought to be preparing to leave in the next 48 hours in what is seen as a signal that fresh investment may finally be on its way from the New York-based MSP Sports Capital.

The investment would end a long-running effort by the 94 per cent owner Farhad Moshiri to attract funds for the new stadium and to strengthen a squad that avoided relegation from the Premier League on the final day of last season.

Last month Everton took out a bridging loan – secured against the club’s new stadium – to provide funds while negotiations over an investment deal continued.

Sources close to the negotiations have told the Guardian that an investment offer on the table would eventually result in Moshiri – who is estimated to have ploughed £750 million (€871 million) into Everton – losing control of the club without being paid a penny. – Guardian