FAI seeks access to corporate tax windfall to modernise all League of Ireland grounds

The FAI hope to invest €47 million to bring soccer facilities on the National Sports Campus on a par with the IRFU and the GAA. Photograph: Inpho

The FAI met Government officials on Tuesday to discuss a multi-facted funding scheme that includes €250 million to modernise all 20 League of Ireland grounds.

The association is confident that some of the €2.5 billion increase in corporate tax collected this year can be redistributed to help transform the face of soccer in Ireland.

The Facility Investment Vision and Strategy document states that this must begin with an upgrade of the multiple facilities dotted around the country. The FAI document, to be published on Thursday, explains the logic behind investing €816 million over 15 years to upgrade club houses, pitches, League of Ireland stadiums and academy facilities.

The report states that 10 League of Ireland football stadiums would be turned into 20,000 capacity venues with the other 10 holding at least 6,000 supporters.

There is also a glaring need to invest €26 million in the national football centre building off the Snugborough road in Dublin 15, something the FAI has been unable to achieve by themselves due to a €63.5 million debt.

Support from the current Government is being sought via the FAI’s outgoing chairman Roy Barrett and Robert Watt, the current secretary general of the Department of Health, who in 2020 was named as one of four independent directors on the association’s revamped board. Discussions with Government are to include officials from the Department of Finance as well as the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

“While the level of Government capital funding being suggested for soccer alone is ambitious, in the context of the total funding available in recent years, the Government is strongly committed to sustained investment in the necessary facilities for all sports,” said Thomas Byrne, the Minister for state for sport and physical education, following Tuesday’s meeting with senior leaders of the FAI.

“In the longer term, the appropriate level of sustained investment needed to meet the needs of a growing population and to support increased levels of participation by people of all ages and at all levels is a matter for careful consideration. In this regard, my Department operates two grant Programmes, the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme and the Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund.”

As reported by The Irish Examiner, up to 80 per cent of funding must come from successive governments, split into three five-year phases until 2038.

The total figure required to make Irish football comparable to rival nations amounts to €863 million, with €426.4 million earmarked for grassroots, €370 million for stadiums and academy centres, and a further €47 million to bring soccer facilities on the National Sports Campus on a par with the IRFU and the GAA.

A request by the FAI to review a betting levy of two per cent, from gambling on all sports in Ireland, going directly into horse and greyhound racing remains a part of this ambitious plan despite the suggestion being interpreted by An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar as “pitting” sport against the equestrian industry.

“I should note that a number of FAI-supported projects received funding under the first set of Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund allocations, announced in 2020,” added Minister Byrne. “In relation to the possibility of re-opening the Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund for new applications from the FAI and other National Governing Bodies of Sport, there is ongoing engagement with the Department of Public Expenditure, National Development Plan Delivery and Reform in this regard.”

The FAI are seeking €517 million from Government, which breaks down as €34.5 million a year via the Sports Capital and Equipment programme, the Large Scale Sport Infrastructure programme, the Share Island Fund, the Brexit Adjustment Reserve and an altered distribution of the betting levy.

The association also intends to create a stand-alone foundation that would attract private funding via donations and philanthropy.