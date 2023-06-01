Injured Chiedozie Ogbene out of Ireland squad ahead of crucial Greece qualifier

Chiedozie Ogbene in action against France's Aurélien Tchouameni during a qualifying match at the Aviva Stadium in March. The Rotherham striker will miss matches against Greece and Gibraltar this month. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Chiedozie Ogbene is a significant loss to the Republic of Ireland ahead of European Championship qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar.

Ogbene (hamstring tear) joins Andrew Omobamidele and Irish captain Séamus Coleman on the absentee list.

Stephen Kenny has named a 25-man squad for this month’s matches in Athens and Dublin, with the international careers of Shane Duffy and Robbie Brady appearing to be over after both veterans, who share 115 caps between them, were excluded.

Middlesbrough centre half Darragh Lenihan and former Shamrock Rovers defender Liam Scales are included along with Mark Sykes, who is named as understudy to Matt Doherty at right back.

Callum O’Dowda returns to the group, having missed the 1-0 defeat to France last March, to compete with James McClean on the left wing. McClean is two caps shy of 100 appearances for his country.

Despite injuries to Ogbene and Callum Robinson, Kenny possesses a wealth of options up front as Evan Ferguson’s first Premier League season for Brighton yielded six goals and four more in cup competitions.

𝗠𝗡𝗧 𝗦𝗤𝗨𝗔𝗗 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗗 🇮🇪



Kenny names 25-man squad for @EURO2024 qualifiers as Lenihan, Taylor & Scales included but Ogbene ruled out



Ferguson & Obafemi part of exciting attacking options for June double header 🙌



16/06 | 🇬🇷🆚🇮🇪

19/06 | 🇮🇪🆚🇬🇮 pic.twitter.com/C45eB401mB — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) June 1, 2023

Michael Obafemi, Adam Idah or Troy Parrott will partner the 18 year old, unless a 5-4-1 system is employed in Athens on June 16th which would put Will Smallbone and Mikey Johnston in the frame.

Everton striker Tom Cannon (20) does not make the squad despite an impressive loan spell at Preston North End and scoring on debut for the Ireland under-21s earlier this year. Cannon missed the recent conditioning camp in Bristol due to tonsillitis.

Dara O’Shea is available despite playing no football for West Brom since suffering a knee injury against the French.

Republic of Ireland Squad – Greece & Gibraltar

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Atlético Madrid), Mark Sykes (Bristol City), Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Nathan Collins (Wolverhampton Wanderers), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough), Liam Scales (Celtic).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Jeff Hendrick (Reading), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Jason Knight (Derby County), Jamie McGrath (Wigan Athletic), Jack Taylor (Peterborough United).

Forwards: Adam Idah (Norwich City), Michael Obafemi (Burnley), Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Mikey Johnston (Vitória de Guimarães, on loan from Celtic).

Uefa EURO 2024 qualifying fixtures

16/6: Greece v Ireland, OPAP Arena, 7.45pm (21.45pm local time); 19/6: Ireland v Gibraltar, Aviva Stadium, 7.45pm