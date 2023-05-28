Sligo Rovers get back to winning ways to deny Derry City at the Showgrounds

Will Fitzgerald celebrates his goal with Sligo Rovers team-mates Max Mata and Reece Hutchinson during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division game at the Showgrounds. Photograph: Evan Logan/Inpho

Sligo Rovers 1 Derry City 0

Leaders Derry City missed the chance to put some daylight between themselves and second-placed Shamrock Rovers after a shock 1-0 defeat in Sligo on Saturday night.

Will Fitzgerald got the only goal of the game as John Russell’s side claimed their first win in four games, despite finishing with 10 men.

[ Premier Division table ]

Fitzgerald took just four minutes to put the home side in front. The hard yards were made by Frank Liivak, who gathered possession in midfield and raced out wide before skipping past Ben Doherty and crossing from the endline.

Derry only cleared as far as winger Fitzgerald, and his shot deflected to the net off a Derry defender standing in front of goalkeeper Brian Maher.

Derry dominated possession after that but created little of note, with Adam O’Reilly and Jordan McEneff picking up bookings as their frustrations started to show.

Sligo’s Kailin Barlow did have an effort ruled offside, but of more concern to his side was an injury the forced the early withdrawal of centre back Nando Pijnaker.

Patrick McEleney marked his return from injury as a second-half substitute alongside Will Patching as Derry went in search of an equaliser.

But the hosts stayed resolute despite losing Greg Bolger to injury and defender John Mahon to two bookable offences.

SLIGO ROVERS: McNicholas, Hutchinson, Mahon, Pijnaker (Brannefalk, 33), Liivak, Bolger (Browning, 66), Morahan, Cawley, Fitzgerald, Barlow (Lafferty, 76), Mata.

DERRY CITY: Maher, Dummigan (Boyce, 70), S McEleney, McJannett, Doherty, Graydon, O’Reilly (P McEleney, 66), Diallo (B Cavanagh, 70), Duffy, McEneff (Patching 66), O’Neill (C Cavanagh, h-t).

Referee: P McLaughlin.