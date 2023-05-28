Mauricio Pochettino signs contract to become Chelsea head coach until 2026

Mauricio Pochettino has signed a three-year contract to become the new Chelsea head coach. The Argentinian is in Spain but expects to start at Stamford Bridge next week, with the official announcement on his appointment expected in the coming days.

Chelsea have been looking for a new manager since firing Graham Potter last month. Pochettino verbally agreed to accepting the job earlier this month and will be the third permanent manager to work under the Todd Boehly-Clearlake capital ownership since they bought the club last year.

Pochettino, out of work since leaving Paris Saint-Germain last summer, emerged as the favourite after Chelsea held talks with the former Barcelona and Spain manager Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann, who was sacked by Bayern Munich in March.

The former Tottenham manager will need patience as Chelsea look to rebuild after a difficult season. The 51-year-old will inherit a bloated squad at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea, who will not be in Europe next season, have spent close to £600 million on new signings in the past year. They will need to sell players this summer. – Guardian