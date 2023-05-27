Champions Celtic sign off Premiership season with big win over Aberdeen

Celtic manager Angelos Postecoglou celebrates with the league trophy after the cinch Premiership match at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Celtic 5 Aberdeen 0

Kyogo Furuhashi and Oh Hyeon-gyu both struck twice as champions Celtic signed off their cinch Premiership season with a thumping 5-0 home win against Aberdeen in a carnival atmosphere.

Two clinical first-half finishes from Japan striker Furuhashi gave the Celtic Park party further impetus after Ange Postecoglou’s side had been presented with the league trophy before kick-off.

Sweden centre-half Carl Starfelt added a third in the closing stages and South Korea striker Oh’s late double had Celtic Park bouncing as the Bhoys celebrated their 11th league title in 12 years.

Furuhashi extended his league goals tally to 27 for the season, but he and right-back Alastair Johnston were later withdrawn through injury to give Celtic cause for concern before next week’s Scottish FA Cup final.

Postecoglou’s side face Inverness at Hampden Park on Saturday in pursuit of a fifth domestic treble in seven seasons.

Ten-man Hearts sealed their place in the Europa Conference League qualifiers after holding on to draw 1-1 against Edinburgh rivals Hibernian at Tynecastle.

Hibs were bidding to snatch fourth place off their city neighbours on the final day, but Japanese forward Yutaro Oda’s first goal for Hearts gave them an early lead before team-mate Alex Cochrane was sent off.

The left-back was shown a straight red card for his first-half challenge on Chris Cadden and Kevin Nisbet equalised direct from the resulting free-kick.

Hibs defender Will Fish’s late header was deflected on to a post and Hearts clung on to boost interim boss Steven Naismith’s hopes of becoming permanent manager.

Fashion Sakala scored twice as runners-up Rangers – they finished seven points behind Celtic – wrapped up their league season with a comfortable 3-0 win at St Mirren.

Zambia forward Sakala gave Rangers an interval lead and notched his 12th league goal of the season early in the second half – a brilliant solo effort – to put them 2-0 up before Antonio Colak completed the scoring.

St Mirren, who finished sixth, were left waiting for their first league win against Rangers since 2011.