Assured Spain end Ireland under-17s’ championship hopes

Spain’s Pau Prim with Najemedine Razi of Ireland in the 2023 UEFA European Under-17 Championship quarter-final. Photograph: Nikola Kristic/Inpho

Under-17 European Championships semi-final: Spain 3 Ireland 0

Spain advanced to the Under-17 European Championships semi-final against France after a convincing albeit competitive victory over the Republic of Ireland at the Nándor stadium in Budapest.

France’s 1-0 defeat of England in the other quarter-final means that Colin O’Brien’s Irish side also miss out on a World Cup play-off.

Goals by Alejandro Granados, Marc Guiu and Lamine Yamal ranged from slick to breathtaking, in a game that pitted Barcelona’s future stars against the League of Ireland’s finest academy recruits.

These gifted Irish teenagers will remember the time they played against Lamine Yamal. Perhaps the Spanish will remember the trickery of Naj Razi.

Razi, the cut of a teenage Damien Duff, constantly threatened down the left in an impressive display by the Shamrock Rovers winger. Mason Melia, however, was forced to chase impossible balls or control possession while surrounded by red shirts, mainly because Ireland lacked the technique and nous to play from back to front, with each heavy or wayward pass inviting Yamal or Juan Hernández to pounce.

This is not the last you will hear of this Barca duo, Yamal in particular, as the 15-year-old became the club’s youngest ever La Liga player in April.

Referee Miloš Milanović separates players as tempers flare. Photograph: Nikola Kristic/Inpho

But the first-half goal came from an entirely different source. After Ireland gifted Granados possession, the 16-year-old let fly from 25 metres, curling his shot beyond Jason Healy.

Yamal was sensational in bursts, gliding past Corey O’Sullivan until the Rovers wing back brought him to ground an inch outside the penalty area.

Yet by the hour mark, it was the Spanish who were back-pedalling as Razi’s dash down the left allowed St Patrick’s Athletic winger Luke Kehir whip a cross towards Raúl Jiménez’s goal but snap shots by Ike Orazi and Romeo Akachukwu were blocked.

One flowing move aside, when a Javier Fernández header was superbly parried by Healy, Ireland had the better of the second half.

Until, that is, a minuscule error was ruthlessly exposed. With Yamal double marked, Fernández slid a ball into Daniel Munoz that Freddie Turley read like a book. Out came Turley, seeking a one-two with Razi only for Fernández to intercept, dribble past three white shirts before gifting Marc Guiu the tap-in.

The third goal landed three minutes later, after 19 exchanges of possession by eight Spanish players, offered Yamal an acute sight of goal. Healy got both gloves to a low, bouncing effort before it nestled in the net.

Poland face Germany in the other semi-final, as 18 of O’Brien’s 20-strong squad return home for a summer of domestic football.

Republic of Ireland: Jason Healy (Waterford); Daniel Babb (UCD), Freddie Turley (Shamrock Rovers), Jake Grante (Crystal Palace); Luke Kehir (St Patrick’s Athletic), Romeo Akachukwu (Waterford), Danny McGrath (Bohemians), Cory O’Sullivan (Shamrock Rovers); Ike Orazi (Shamrock Rovers), Mason Melia (St Patrick’s Athletic), Naj Razi (Shamrock Rovers).

Subs: Matthew More (Cork City) for Razi, Nickson Oksoun (Bohemians) for Orazi (both 73), Matthew Murray (Cork City) for Melia, Ade Solanke (Shamrock Rovers) for O’Sullivan (both 89).