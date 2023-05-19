Shelbourne skipper Luke Byrne looking forward to ‘biggest derby’ against St Patrick’s Athletic

No doubt swayed by its recent history, Shelbourne captain Luke Byrne believes their rivalry with St Patrick’s Athletic now represents their biggest derby ahead of the sides clashing at Tolka Park on Friday night.

Eoin Doyle scored a late winner for St Patrick’s in their first meeting this season, while last year’s games provided plenty of action, not least a 4-4 draw in their last encounter in Drumcondra.

As well as eight goals that October night, three of them penalties, there were three more disallowed. All mixed in with nine yellow cards and three reds, two following a bout of verbals between the technical areas.

“For me now, it’s the biggest derby,” said central defender Byrne. “And I wouldn’t have said that, probably until last season.

READ MORE

“The Bohs one looks after itself. Obviously, the Rovers one is still a big game, with history and tradition; the Ringsend derby.

“But Pat’s, for me, has taken on the mantle as the biggest Dublin derby, probably just because of the flashpoints in the games between us – the sendings off, 4-4, late goals, celebrations, things said.

“It’s just been like a domino every time we play them, which is great. I think the league needs storylines like that. It’s a game to really look forward to.”

Damien Duff’s hosts come into the game in their best form of the season on the back of an eight-match unbeaten run that has them fifth in the table as they target European qualification next year.

“Definitely, it’s great, it’s what the fans want,” adds Byrne of the intensified rivalry. “I think it’s actually changed a bit, you [used] go to play a game and half the team is hugging the other team before the game.

“There’s a lot more mouthing on the pitch and stuff like that which I didn’t experience in the league a few years ago. Not just the Pat’s v Shels game, I’ve felt it in nearly all the games I think.

“There is more needle around the league now. This year the league is so competitive and there’s a lot more riding on the games. I enjoy that.”

Due to chronic joint issues in both knees, a legacy of surgeries during his time at Shamrock Rovers, 29-year-old Byrne has to temper his training and match time with the need to have both aspirated (drained) every week.

“I didn’t really struggle with it last year, but it accelerated towards the end of the season,” he said of managing his body. “I suffered with it a lot in pre-season. I actually didn’t do pre-season.

“It’s been tough, but I’ve played more games (11 of 15) than I thought so I’m happy with that. I feel I’ve played all right, it’s something I have to manage now.”

Though midfielder Gavin Molloy and striker Seán Boyd are back training, neither is match fit yet, while Conor Kane and Kian Leavy remain sidelined. Paddy Barrett is a doubt, though Duff is quietly confident the defender will make it.

Jon Daly continues in interim charge of St Patrick’s with no update on the managerial position at the club, despite the 40-year-old voicing his frustration at the lack of clarity on it following Monday’s 3-2 defeat at Shamrock Rovers.

Defender Joe Redmond, rehabbing following hamstring surgery, is St Patrick’s only absentee this evening.

Friday night’s fixtures (7.45 unless stated)

Premier Division: Cork City v Sligo Rovers; Derry City v UCD; Dundalk v Bohemians; Shelbourne v St Patrick’s Athletic; Shamrock Rovers v Drogheda United (8.0).

First Division: Cobh Ramblers v Athlone Town; Finn Harps v Waterford (8.0); Kerry FC v Bray Wanderers; Treaty United v Galway United; Wexford v Longford Town.