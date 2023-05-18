Andrew Omobamidele ruled out of Ireland squad ahead of summer qualifiers

Omobamidele recovered from back surgery in 2022 to finish the Championship campaign with Norwich strongly, but will now miss the Greece qualifier with another issue. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Andrew Omobamidele will miss the Republic of Ireland’s vital European Championships qualifier against Greece on June 16th. The Norwich City centre half joins Everton skipper Séamus Coleman (knee) and Callum Robinson (hamstring) on the absentee list for this summer’s international window.

Omobamidele recovered from back surgery in 2022 to finish The Canaries Championship campaign strongly, even sparking reported interest from AC Milan and Nice.

The FAI were unable to provide any information on Omobamidele’s latest issue ahead of an Ireland training camp at Bristol City’s high performance facility next Monday to Thursday.

Injuries to midfield pair Alan Browne and Jeff Hendrick are expected to clear up by June.

READ MORE

The four-day camp for 22 players based in England, outside the Premier League, and a smattering of League of Ireland talent – including Shamrock Rovers winger Neil Farrugia – is to ensure that Stephen Kenny’s team avoid a repeat of defeat to Armenia in Yerevan in June 2022. The six week gap from club to international matches was the main reason Kenny offered for losing 1-0 to a country ranked 92nd in the world by Fifa.

“The six-week break between the end of the Championship and our qualifier in Greece is something we have to navigate and make sure our preparations are planned well,” said Kenny. “This training camp in Bristol for four days is essential before we travel to Turkey on June 5th for nine days ahead of our visit to Athens and we’re looking forward to a good four days training and some sharp sessions.”

Tom Cannon has scored eight goals in a 10 game run since Everton loaned him to Preston North End last January. Photograph: Ian Cook/CameraSport via Getty Images

The 20-year-old striker Tom Cannon is a notable call-up, having bagged eight goals in a 10 game run since Everton loaned him to Preston North End last January. Cannon also scored on his debut for the Ireland under-21s against Iceland in March and now looks set to challenge for a starting berth in Athens, potentially alongside Evan Ferguson.

Ferguson cannot join the squad next week as the Brighton striker is set to feature against Manchester City on Wednesday.

Chiedozie Ogbene will link up with the group to continue rehabilitation on a hamstring injury but Middlesbrough defender Darragh Lenihan and Peterborough United midfielder Jack Taylor are both involved in the EFL play-offs.

Other notable exclusions are Blackpool right back Andy Lyons, Rotherham’s Conor Coventry and Blackburn Rovers attacking midfielder Sammie Szmodics.

Greece opened their Euros qualification campaign with a 3-0 victory away to Gibraltar, who Ireland host on June 19th, while Kenny’s men lost 1-0 to France in Dublin.

Coleman has no chance of featuring in June but the Irish captain is targeting a return for crucial September matches against France in Paris and home to the Netherlands.

Next week’s gathering also provides an opportunity to dig into goalkeeping stocks as Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Mark Travers (Bournemouth) and Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool) will be warming the benches of their respective Premier League clubs. Max O’Leary has been rewarded for a decent season at Bristol City while Kenny also turns to James Talbot (Bohemians) and Derry City’s former Ireland under-21 Brian Maher.

Mikey Johnston (Vitoria de Guimaraes), Jamie McGrath (Dundee United) and Matt Doherty (Atlético Madrid) will come back into the frame when their club seasons conclude.

Ireland training squad: Max O’Leary (Bristol City), James Talbot (Bohemians), Brian Maher (Derry City); Danny McNamara (Millwall), Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Sean McLoughlin (Hull City); Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Josh Cullen (Burnley), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Mark Sykes (Bristol City), Neil Farrugia (Shamrock Rovers), Jason Knight (Derby County); Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Tom Cannon (Everton), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Michael Obafemi (Burnley), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic).