Premier League round-up: Southampton relegated from the Premier League after defeat to Fulham

Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates after scoring of Fulham's second goal during the Premier League match against Southampton at St Mary's Stadium. Photograph: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Southampton have been relegated from the Premier League after slumping to a dismal 2-0 defeat against Fulham at St Mary’s.

The bottom side had needed to win to have any chance of beating the drop but second-half goals from Carlos Vinicius and Aleksandar Mitrovic – in his first outing since serving an eight-game ban – confirmed their fate on Saturday afternoon.

It has been a miserable campaign for Saints and their fourth successive loss leaves them eight points behind 17th-placed Everton with just two games remaining.

[ Premier League table ]

Manchester United moved level on points with Newcastle with a comfortable 2-0 win over Wolves at Old Trafford. Anthony Martial put Erik ten Hag’s side ahead after 32 minutes with Alejandro Garnacho adding the second late on.

READ MORE

United and Eddie Howe’s Magpies both sit four points clear of fifth-placed Liverpool, who can close back to within one by beating relegation-threatened Leicester on Monday.

Aston Villa added to managerless Tottenham’s ongoing frustrations by beating them 2-1 at Villa Park to pull alongside the London side in the table.

Jacob Ramsey opened the scoring after just eight minutes with Douglas Luiz doubling the lead 18 minutes from time. Harry Kane replied with a penalty in the last minute but Villa held on.

Raheem Sterling and Taiwo Awoniyi scored two goals each as Chelsea and Nottingham Forest played out a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Awoniyi gave the visitors a half-time lead and struck again to earn a valuable point in their survival battle after Sterling responded with a quick-fire double before the hour.

Eberechi Eze also scored twice as Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace continued their strong finish the season with a 2-0 win over Bournemouth at Selhurst Park.