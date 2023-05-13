Jack Moylan scores hat-trick as Shelbourne prove too strong for Sligo Rovers

Sligo Rovers 0 Shelbourne 3

Jack Moylan claimed a hat-trick as Shelbourne extended their unbeaten run to eight games in Sligo.

Moylan scored twice in the opening half and rounded off the scoring from the penalty spot as Sligo Rovers lost at home for the second successive match.

Damien Duff’s side were on it from the get-go, and Moylan opened the scoring with just nine minutes on the clock.

There was a big slice of luck for the striker as Tyreke Wilson shot straight at him, and the ball bounced nicely for Moylan to finish. But there was nothing lucky about the build-up as Shels broke from the right back position, with Moylan involved twice in the slick build-up play, before providing the finish.

He nearly turned provider on 35 minutes, as a clever back-heel released Evan Caffrey, who should have hit the target, but sliced his shot high and wide.

But Moylan doubled his contribution five minutes before the break, as a Shels corner rebounded into his path off a Sligo defender, and again the striker showed good reactions to find the net.

Without injured top scorer Max Mata, the home side were blunt in attack, though Bogdan Vastsuk did go closest at the start of the second half.

SLIGO ROVERS: McNicholas, Brannefalk, Lafferty, Pijnaker, Hutchinson, Browning, Bolger, Liivak (Elding, 87), Vastsuk (Barlow, 64), Fitzgerald, Radosavlevic (Cawley, 75).

SHELBOURNE: Kearns, JR Wilson, Byrne, Griffin, Farrell, Caffrey, Coyle (Hakiki, 68), Lunney (McManus, 88), T Wilson, Smith, Moylan (Arubi, 81).

Referee: N Doyle.