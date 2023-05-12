Erling Haaland and Sam Kerr voted Football Writers’ Association player of the year

Erling Haaland and Sam Kerr have been voted the men’s and women’s English Football Writers’ Association’s Footballers of the Year, respectively.

Kerr, the Chelsea forward, claims the award for a second successive season, while Haaland, the Manchester City striker, is only the fourth player to win it in a debut campaign, doing so with a record 82 per cent of the vote.

The Norwegian has scored 51 times in all competitions, including a record 35 Premier League goals. The 22-year-old said: “To win the Football Writers’ Award in my first season in English football is an honour. I try every single day to be the best I can be, and to be recognised like this means a lot to me.

“I have loved my time at City so far – my team-mates are incredible, and they provide me with the chances to score goals. I want to thank all of them, because I could not have won this award without them. Thank you to everyone who voted for me.”

READ MORE

Pep Guardiola’s team remain on course to win the treble and Chelsea Women are chasing a Women’s Super League and FA Cup double. Kerr has scored 26 times in 34 appearances for Chelsea, who are second in the league, one point behind Manchester United with a game in hand, and playing United in Sunday’s FA Cup final.

The Australian and Haaland will receive their awards at the FWA Footballer of the Year 75th anniversary dinner in London on May 25th. – Guardian