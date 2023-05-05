Shamrock Rovers too good for Bohemians to move a point off leaders

Shamrock Rovers 2 Bohemians 0

Trevor Clarke and Rory Gaffney grabbed second half goals at Tallaght Stadium on Friday night to move defending champions Shamrock Rovers to within a single point of Bohemians at the Premier Division summit.

Delicately poised following a scoreless first half, Clarke finally created daylight between themselves and Bohs by finding the net on 56 minutes. 2022 PFAI Player of the Year Gaffney was then on hand to double the lead late on and while Bohs are still on top of the table as it stands, Rovers are now unbeaten in 11 games and appear to have serious momentum behind them.

Despite coming into this contest on the back of a convincing 5-0 triumph over Cork City, Bohs found themselves having to soak up pressure during the early exchanges of their latest duel with the title holders. Nevertheless, the Gypsies defence remained unbreached heading into the second-quarter and, as the minutes progressed, they started to make inroads at the opposite end of the pitch.

Just over three years on from a spectacular finish against Rovers at the same venue in the colours of Dundalk, Bohs midfielder Jordan Flores was narrowly wide of the mark off a 25-yard free-kick.

While their wing-back Trevor Clarke dragged a shot past Talbot’s right-hand post off a subsequent attack, Rovers breathed a massive sigh of relief in the 41st-minute. Deputising between the sticks for injured number one Alan Mannus, Leon Pohls had to be at his best to turn behind a fierce Patrick Kirk strike and consequently keep his side on level terms at the interval.

Having lost out 2-0 to the Hoops at Dalymount Park last month, Bohs sensed there was an opportunity to get the better of their arch rivals on this occasion. Yet Talbot was quickly called back into action to save from Johnny Kenny, before a significantly re-energised Rovers ultimately opened the scoring 12 minutes after the resumption.

Neil Farrugia’s enticing cross from the right-wing was met by the head of the ever-dangerous Kenny. Even though Talbot once again denied the Sligo native with an outstanding point-blank stop, Clarke was ideally placed to sweep home the rebound for his second goal in as many home games.

This was a major blow for Bohs, but they were agonisingly close to restoring parity just past the hour mark. Flores played the ball in behind to front man Jonathan Afolabi and Pohls showcased sharp reflexes to prevent the former Rovers youth footballer from securing an equaliser.

Afolabi had a penalty appeal waved away off a resulting attack and although they very much remained in contention, Rovers effectively placed the outcome beyond doubt with nine minutes left.

After a Graham Burke shot deflected into his path, Gaffney (who replaced Kenny just shy of the third-quarter mark) bravely headed home to put the seal on a hard-earned victory for the Hoops in front of 7,864 spectators - a record attendance for a league game in Tallaght.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Pohls; Lopes, Cleary, Grace; Farrugia, O’Neill, Poom (Nugent, 90 mins), Clarke (Finn, 65 mins); Byrne (Hoare, 90 mins), Towell (Burke, 78 mins); Kenny (Gaffney, 65 mins).

BOHEMIANS: Talbot; Horton (Twardek, 83 mins), Nowak, Radkowski, Kirk (Clarke, 65 mins); Buckley (Williams, 83 mins), Flores; Coote (McDaid, 46 mins), McDonnell, Connolly; Afolabi.

Referee: R Hennessy (Limerick).