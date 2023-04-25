Round-up: Jamie Vardy earns Leicester crucial point at relegation rivals Leeds

Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring against Leeds to rescue a point for Leicester at Elland Road. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Jamie Vardy struck a late equaliser to clinch Leicester a vital point in a 1-1 draw at relegation rivals Leeds.

Luis Sinisterra headed Leeds into an interval lead but Leicester were rewarded for their second-half pressure when substitute Vardy fired them level with 10 minutes left.

Patrick Bamford spurned a golden chance to snatch victory for Leeds in the final minute as he missed from a yard out at the back post and that could prove costly for the Yorkshire club come the end of the season.

Leeds remained 16th in the Premier League table, one point and a place above 17th-placed Leicester, who stayed a single point above the bottom three with five games to play.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa continued their push for Europe as they moved up to fifth place with a 1-0 home victory over Fulham.

Tyrone Mings’ 21st-minute header proved enough for Unai Emery’s side in a game that saw them rarely troubled by their opponents.

Having extended their unbeaten run to 10 matches, eight of which have been wins, Villa leapfrogged Tottenham into fifth, a point better off than them, ahead of Spurs hosting fourth-placed Manchester United on Thursday.

Emery has overseen some turnaround for the midlands side, who were 17th and outside the relegation zone on goals scored when they lost 3-0 at Fulham in October in their final game under the Spaniard’s predecessor Steven Gerrard.

Joachim Andersen’s comical own goal helped put Wolves on the brink of top-flight survival. The Crystal Palace defender’s unfortunate effort and Ruben Neves’ late penalty gave the hosts a 2-0 win and moved them nine points above the relegation zone.

They sit 13th, level on points with Palace, after a third straight home win without conceding.